Ridgeline Roofing Acquires Bold North Roofing and Contracting

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration ("Ridgeline" or the "Company"), a provider of residential and commercial roofing solutions, has acquired Bold North Roofing and Contracting LLC ("Bold North"), a growing roofing and exterior services provider servicing Minnesota's Twin Cities metro area. The transaction marks Ridgeline's fifth acquisition. Ridgeline is a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bold North was founded by Erik McLaughlin & Ryan Emmerich, Minnesota natives who joined together to serve their community as trusted roofers with a reputation for reliable craftsmanship and customer service. The Company provides a wide range of offerings, including re-roofing & roof repair, siding, and window installation. Bold North is based in the Twin Cities with an additional office in western Wisconsin.

"We are excited to welcome the Bold North team to the Ridgeline family," said Chris Baldus, CEO of Ridgeline. "Erik & Ryan have developed a successful business rooted in quality work and customer satisfaction. This partnership enhances our capabilities and expands our reach in the Midwest, while preserving the core values that have made Bold North successful."

"From the very beginning, our mission has been to deliver high-quality roofing and exterior services with integrity and attention to detail," said Erik & Ryan. "Partnering with Ridgeline and Bertram Capital gives our team the resources and infrastructure to support scaling our impact and serving even more homeowners and businesses without sacrificing the personalized service our customers expect. Our continued involvement with and reinvestment into Ridgeline is a testament to our confidence in the partnership. We look forward to continuing to lead the Bold North team."

Ridgeline is committed to partnering with other growth-oriented roofing and restoration companies. Interested sellers or brokers should contact [email protected] to discuss potential opportunities.

About Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration

Ridgeline Roofing & Restoration is a leading provider of roofing and restoration services, offering residential and commercial solutions with a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction. Ridgeline partners with skilled roofing professionals and leverages innovative technology to deliver highly responsive service. For more information, visit www.ridgeline-roofing.com.

About Bold North

Bold North is a respected roofing and exterior services company based in Minnesota's Twin Cities, specializing in comprehensive roofing, siding, and window installation solutions. Bold North is committed to delivering quality service and lasting results for homeowners and businesses. For more information, visit www.boldnorthroofing.com.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle-market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $4.0 billion in capital commitments. In addition to providing strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital seeks to leverage proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies unlock their full potential.

Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value-creation strategy that includes management augmentation, operational initiatives, complementary acquisitions, sales and marketing improvements, and technology integration. Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, drives growth through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and external platform optimization.

Bertram Capital V focuses on control investments in business services, consumer, and industrial sectors with EBITDA above $7.5 million. Bertram Ignite I focuses on both control and non-control investments in similar sectors, with a minimum EBITDA of $3 million.

For more information, visit www.bcap.com.

