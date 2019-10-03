Ridgewood Recalls Four-Drawer Dressers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Kmart

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recall Summary

Name of Product: Belmont four-drawer dressers

Hazard: The recalled dressers are unstable and can tip over if not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. Additionally, those models of dressers over 30 inches tall do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-14).

Remedy: Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled dresser that is not properly anchored to a wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Ridgewood to receive a free anchoring kit, including a wall anchor strap. Consumers can request a one-time, free in-home installation of the wall anchor strap.

Consumer Contact:

Ridgewood toll-free at 888-222-7460 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or visit www.ameriwood.com and click on "Support" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 1 million

Description:

This recall includes Belmont four-drawer dressers with plastic drawer glides. The recalled dressers were sold in two sizes and four colors, each with its own model number, which can be found on the instruction manual that came with each.

Model Number Dimensions Color 5933015K 29-3/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D White 5933026K 29-3/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D Black 5933080K 29-3/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D Light Pine 5933102K 29-3/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D Brown Oak 634026KPM 32-1/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D Black 634102KPM 32-1/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D Brown Oak 63415KPM 32-1/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D White 63480KPM 32-1/4"H x 27-5/8"W x 15-

5/8"D Light Pine

Incidents/Injuries: None reported

Sold At: Kmart stores nationwide from April 2013 to November 2018 for about $40.



Importer: Ridgewood Industries Inc., of Canada

Manufacturer: Ridgewood Industries Inc., of Canada

Manufactured in: Canada

Recall Number: 20-003

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

