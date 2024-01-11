Riding the AI wave: GIGABYTE Unleashes AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

News provided by

GIGABYTE

11 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

TAIPEI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dawn of the AI era, where revolutionary developments reshape consumer lifestyles. GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, commands attention at CES 2024 with its AI gaming laptops. The GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops offer a staggering 20-fold increase in AI productivity, extended battery life, and durability. The introduction of GIGABYTE's exclusive AI NEXUS technology and a dedicated Copilot hotkey for quick access to Microsoft Copilot in Windows, provide users with a complete on-device generative AI experience.

Continue Reading
Riding the AI wave: GIGABYTE Unleashes AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024
Riding the AI wave: GIGABYTE Unleashes AI Gaming Laptops at CES 2024

GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops offer up to 20 times improvement in efficiency for generative AI tasks by adopting NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs and leveraging the robust NVIDIA® TensorRT for high-performance deep learning inference. Features the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, integrating Neural Processing Units (NPU) to accelerate generative AI processing capabilities for low-power AI acceleration and CPU off-load, GIGABYTE AI Gaming Laptops substantially enhance battery life for prolonged product longevity.

The GIGABYTE exclusive AI NEXUS technology elevates performance and productivity. AI Power Gear intelligently extends battery life by detecting input power. AI Boost improves performance automatically based on the user's specific scenario. AI Generator provides on-device generative AI utilities for a quick startup. In addition to technological advancements, GIGABYTE's exclusive partnership with Microsoft introduces a dedicated Copilot key, enabling seamless AI assistance with a single click, unlocking productivity and creativity facilitated by AI.

GIGABYTE presents 7 AI Gaming Laptops in total, including the flagship AORUS 17X, the sleek 16-inch AORUS 16X and GIGABYTE G6X while the AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. The full lineup is equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs, with the AORUS models featuring the GIGABYTE AI NEXUS, putting the power of AI at your fingertips. For more information on GIGABYTE's AI Gaming Laptops, delve into the CES landing page https://bit.ly/2024_CES_GIGABYTE_AI_GAMING_LAPTOP.

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Also from this source

GIGABYTE presenta su gama de monitores OLED en CES 2024 con el primer monitor para gamers DP2.1 UHBR20 del mundo

GIGABYTE presenta su gama de monitores OLED en CES 2024 con el primer monitor para gamers DP2.1 UHBR20 del mundo

GIGABYTE, la marca líder mundial en computadoras, ha presentado en CES 2024 una excitante gama de monitores OLED diseñados para gamers y el...
GIGABYTE estreia linha de monitores OLED na CES 2024 com o primeiro monitor gamer DP2.1 UHBR20 do mundo

GIGABYTE estreia linha de monitores OLED na CES 2024 com o primeiro monitor gamer DP2.1 UHBR20 do mundo

A GIGABYTE, marca líder mundial de computadores, revelou na CES 2024 uma linha incrível de monitores OLED focada em jogos e entretenimento. A nova...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Gaming

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.