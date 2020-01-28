Right at Home Agencies Receive National Home Care Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, a leading international in-home care provider, is thrilled to announce that many of its offices have been honored by Home Care Pulse with 2020 Best of Home Care Awards. Home Care Pulse, a prominent firm in the home care industry that performs satisfaction research and quality assurance, grants the awards based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores.

Right at Home offices have a shared goal to improve the quality of life for the clients, families and communities they serve by employing the right people committed to the Right at Home mission, taking the right approach to care and supporting the entire family, and offering the right services through person-centered care plans.

This Right Care philosophy, embraced throughout Right at Home's network, resulted in 54 Right at Home agencies receiving Home Care Pulse's Best of Home Care Awards: Leader in Excellence, Provider of Choice, and Employer of Choice.

Right at Home agencies and caregivers are dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences for their clients, and Home Care Pulse has recognized their efforts with its Best of Home Care Awards. "The Right at Home family is proud that many of our offices have received these awards," said Right at Home CEO and President Brian Petranick. "This distinction shows our commitment to living out our mission to provide the Right Care to seniors and adults with disabilities and help them maintain their independence and live with dignity. It also shows that we are taking care of our employees and are an optimal in-home care agency to build a career."

Right at Home contracts with Home Care Pulse to gather opinions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews every month. As an independent third-party company, Home Care Pulse is able to collect unbiased feedback from the clients and caregivers.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

Home Care Pulse is the home care industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com.

