Right at Home Caregivers Create the Right Care Experience and Help Franchises Receive National Home Care Awards

Right at Home offices have a shared goal to improve the quality of life for the clients, families and communities they serve by employing the right people committed to the Right at Home mission, taking the right approach to care and supporting the entire family, and offering the right services through person-centered care plans.

This Right Care philosophy, embraced throughout Right at Home's network, resulted in 110 Right at Home franchises receiving Home Care Pulse's Best of Home Care Awards across three categories: Leader in Excellence, Provider of Choice, and Employer of Choice.

Every day, Right at Home caregivers strive to create extraordinary care experiences for the clients they serve. For example, Pauline, a Right at Home Temecula caregiver, works with 90-year-old Ms. Lillian, a native of Kristiansand, Norway. Ms. Lillian started fishing before she could walk and holds two World Records.

After learning about Ms. Lillian's love of fishing, Pauline decided to take her on a visit to the local Bass Pro Shops thinking it would be a fun outing. While in the store, Ms. Lillian pointed out a picture of her late husband on a wall that highlighted him as a local world-record holder.

Pauline kept this information top of mind and later called Bass Pro Shops to explain that Ms. Lillian, the wife of the awarded fisherman, also holds two World Records for fishing.

Upon hearing this, Bass Pro Shops organized a half-day celebration on May 2, 2018, for Ms. Lillian and commemorated her successes by placing Ms. Lillian's picture on the wall with her husband's.

Right at Home's offices and caregivers are dedicated to creating extraordinary experiences like this one for their clients, and Home Care Pulse has recognized their efforts with the 2019 Best of Home Care Awards. "The Right at Home family is proud that so many of our franchisees and offices have been granted these awards," said Right at Home CEO and President Brian Petranick. "This distinction shows our commitment to living out our mission to provide the Right Care to seniors and adults with disabilities and help them maintain their independence and live with dignity. It also shows that we are taking care of our employees and are a choice in-home care agency to build a career."

Home Care Pulse, a prominent firm in the home care industry that performs satisfaction research and quality assurance, grants the awards based on client and caregiver satisfaction scores. As an independent third-party company, Home Care Pulse is able to collect unbiased feedback. Right at Home contracts with Home Care Pulse to gather reactions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews every month.

To view the full list of the Right at Home franchises that received the Home Care Pulse Best of Home Care Awards, visit https://www.bestofhomecare.com/AwardWinners.aspx?Affiliate_SeoUrl=Right-at-home .

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

Home Care Pulse is the home care industry's leading firm in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care businesses across North America, Home Care Pulse gathers unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers and detailed feedback to ensure the best in-home care possible can be provided. Powerful online reports allow businesses to identify needs and take action to increase satisfaction, reduce caregiver turnover, and address client needs. For more information, please call Home Care Pulse at (877) 307-8573 or visit homecarepulse.com .

