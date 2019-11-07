Right at Home Celebrates Second Annual Professional Caregivers Week and Announces Plan to Recruit 30,000 Caregivers in 2020

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregivers are the heart and soul of Right at Home, the premier in-home care franchise brand that provides services in more than 500 locations across the United States and in seven other countries. For this reason, Right at Home is thrilled to recognize its caregivers during the brand's second annual Professional Caregivers Week. The brand also plans to recruit 30,000 more caregivers nationally in 2020.

Professional Caregivers Week will run from November 11 – 17, 2019, and be celebrated at the national level and at individual Right at Home offices. Right at Home franchisees nationwide will honor their caregivers with T-shirts, promotional items, stationery, balloons, gift bags, thank-you cards, posters that state "We heart our caregivers" and more. Many individual Right at Home franchisees also plan to host appreciation events for their caregivers.

Professional Caregivers Week is a prime opportunity for Right at Home to elevate the experience, lifestyle and recognition of the caregivers who care passionately for the brand's clients.

"Caregiver appreciation is shown at every level at Right at Home," said Mike Flair, Right at Home Vice President of Franchise Business Solutions. "From the leadership team to individual franchisees, we all know we could not be where we are today without our wonderful caregivers and the genuine concern they have for our clients. Right at Home caregivers truly go above and beyond the call of duty. We are grateful for our caregivers every single day, and we're thrilled to spend the week recognizing and rewarding them for everything they do."

Right at Home also believes in individual caregiver recognition, which is why the brand is proud to honor Bonnie Croom of Reno, Nevada, as the National Caregiver of the Year.

"Bonnie lives out our commitment to providing the Right Care for the Right Reasons in the Right Way," Flair said. "She is the Right Person in her role, and we couldn't be luckier to have her as a valued caregiver."

According to Pew Research Center , roughly 3.8 million baby boomers are expected to turn age 65 each year between 2011 and 2029. What's more, 70% of adults who reach age 65 will need long-term services and supports (LTSS) at some point during the rest of their lives, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services .

Right at Home is ready to provide solutions.

"The supply-and-demand gap for home care workers will increase as long-term-care services shift from nursing homes and other care facilities to private homes," Flair said. "By 2026, the home care population will need 4.2 million more home care workers, which is why a direct-care occupation is such a highly regarded career opportunity."

With a positive culture that is heavy on caregiver recognition, Right at Home is well on its way to becoming an employer of choice in the communities it serves. As part of its national recruitment efforts to hire 30,000 caregivers in 2020, Right at Home is actively hiring people from a variety of different demographics who may not fit the traditional caregiver role, but who want to give back to their community and earn extra income. The brand is also educating franchisees on how to become a local employer of choice.

Future Right at Home caregivers should note that the brand provides various levels of care and assists caregivers who need specialized training. The brand also has franchisees who partner with local Certified Nursing Assistant schools and offer tuition assistance.

"Right at Home is leading the charge to change the narrative about caregiving as a profession," Flair said. "Our caregiving heroes do so much to help clients live independently, and they deserve to be recognized as professionals who surpass expectations to improve the quality of life for seniors and adults with disabilities. We are open to speaking with those from all walks of life, all ages and all backgrounds who want to start the next chapter of their lives with a fulfilling, enriching career as a Right at Home caregiver."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. Right at Home is the highest-ranked senior care franchise opportunity on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list in 2018, coming in at No. 49 overall. In 2018, Forbes Magazine ranked Right at Home the No. 1 franchise to own under $150,000. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

SOURCE Right at Home

Related Links

http://www.rightathome.net

