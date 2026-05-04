Right at Home Earns National Great Place To Work® Certification

OMAHA, Neb., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, a leading in-home care franchise, has earned Great Place To Work® certification following the review of more than 10,300 employee surveys conducted through the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. The designation marks the organization's third consecutive year receiving the certification and reflects feedback from employees across the brand's U.S. locations.

The certification is based on employee responses measuring key workplace factors, including trust, credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Right at Home earned an overall Trust Index™ score of 86, exceeding the industry benchmark of 73.

"This recognition reflects the compassion, commitment, and community spirit that Right at Home franchisees and their teams bring to their work every day," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "It's truly inspiring to see so many local offices coming together around a shared commitment to building workplaces grounded in trust and excellence."

Right at Home supports franchisees with recruitment resources, onboarding tools, and caregiver recognition programs designed to support inclusive and positive work environments. These tools are intended to help franchise owners recognize individual contributions while fostering a sense of belonging among team members.

"Our recruitment and onboarding tools are designed to help franchisees as they shape the employee experience locally," said Nikki Holles, Senior Vice President of People Strategy and Governance. "Franchisees bring these tools to life by creating work environments where caregivers feel valued and respected from their first workday."

The certification also supports Right at Home's mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves. By investing in its workforce, the organization aims to build teams of professionals who are engaged in their work and committed to delivering consistent, high-quality care.

Certified Right at Home offices will display the Great Place To Work® 2026–2027 badge across digital platforms and recruitment materials, signaling to prospective employees and clients that the local office prioritizes a people-centered work setting.

For more information about Right at Home and its award-winning culture, visit rightathome.net.

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.

Media Contact:

Brooke Wittrock

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402-763-2617

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SOURCE Right at Home