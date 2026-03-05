Right at Home Recognized as Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider

OMAHA, Neb., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in‑home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider by Activated Insights, a leading independent satisfaction research firm for the post‑acute care industry.

This national endorsement places Right at Home among an elite group of organizations in the home care industry. The recognition reflects Right at Home's ongoing commitment to delivering dependable service and meaningful support every day by its locally owned and operated offices.

In addition to earning the national endorsement, 263 Right at Home franchise offices were nationally honored with 2026 Best of Home Care Awards® from Activated Insights. Among more than 3,000 home care agencies and independent providers nationwide, Right at Home offices earned the most recognition in three of the five award categories, ranking No. 1 for Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Experience. In the other two award categories, Top 100 Leader in Experience and Leader in Training, Right at Home offices ranked No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

To qualify as a Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider, an organization must demonstrate sustained excellence across its network, including having at least 10% of offices actively participating in the Activated Insights Experience Management Program, ensuring that a minimum of 60% of those participating offices earned Best of Home Care awards, and maintaining a network of at least 50 active locations.

"Being endorsed as a Best of Home Care® National Provider is a powerful affirmation of who we are as a brand," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "It reflects the shared, mission‑driven commitment across Right at Home locations nationwide to deliver consistent, high‑quality care rooted in compassion and trust."

As a Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider, Right at Home continues to set the standard for excellence in home care—supporting families, empowering caregivers, and making a meaningful difference in communities across the country.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net/ or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog.

Brooke Wittrock

Vice President of National Marketing

Right at Home

[email protected]

SOURCE Right at Home