Right at Home Honors Caregivers Worldwide: Celebrating the 2026 Caregiver of the Year Awards

OMAHA, Neb., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home proudly announces the recipients of its 2026 Caregiver of the Year awards, recognizing caregivers, nominated by their local franchisee, who exemplify extraordinary compassion, dedication, and service. This prestigious honor celebrates individuals who stand out among thousands of caregivers across the Right at Home global footprint for their exceptional commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of clients and fellow team members. This year, Right at Home honored 13 caregivers who went above and beyond in fulfilling the organization's mission to improve quality of life. The recipients were recognized during Right at Home's annual conference, held April 21–23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Esther Ozue Provides Lifesaving Care and Earns 2026 National Caregiver of the Year

Right at Home bestowed its highest caregiver honor on Esther Ozue, a caregiver with Right at Home Dallas, Texas, as the 2026 Right at Home National Caregiver of the Year.

For the past two years, Esther has been providing care for an elderly couple with numerous health issues. Because Esther knows the couple so well, she can sense subtle changes in their behavior and recognize a need for immediate medical attention that others might miss.

Henriette, the couple's daughter-in-law, said that Esther's attentiveness quite literally saved her mother-in-law's life. Henriette related that one day, Esther arrived for her usual shift and immediately sensed something was wrong. She noticed subtle but critical changes in her client. Without hesitation, Esther contacted 911 and secured lifesaving care for the client. Against all odds, said Henriette, her mother-in-law returned home after a 21-day hospital stay.

"The doctor confirmed what we already knew in our hearts," said Henriette. "Time was absolutely critical, and without Esther's swift intervention, the outcome could have been devastating. Her quick thinking gave my mother-in-law another chance at life."

"Esther embodies everything we strive to be at Right at Home," said Dallas franchise owner Harley Cohen. "She has a presence that gives families reassurance, and the keenest instincts when it comes to matters of health and matters of the heart."

For the family and their loved ones, Esther's presence over these years has been nothing short of transformative.

"I'm so pleased to recognize Esther Ozue as this year's Right at Home National Caregiver of the Year, along with our outstanding regional and international honorees," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "Each of these caregivers brings heart, professionalism, and purpose to their work every day. On behalf of the entire brand, we are incredibly proud to recognize these individuals who are defining caregiving at its very best."

Regional Caregivers of the Year

Northeast Region: Brenda Bamberg from Right at Home White Plains, New York

Mid-Atlantic Region: Debra Murphy from Right at Home Westminster, Maryland

East Central Region: Aubrey Zilliox from Right at Home Cincinnati, Ohio

Southeast Region: Patricia Bernard from Right at Home Alpharetta, Georgia

Midwest Region: Jacqueline Depas from Right at Home Midland, Michigan

Southwest Region: Jan Woods from Right at Home Austin, Texas

Northwest Central Region: Dawn Rich from Right at Home Grand Junction, Colorado

West Region: Briana Castellanos from Right at Home Oro Valley, Arizona

International Caregivers of the Year

Canada: Augustine (Austin) Uwandu

United Kingdom: Meg Turner

Australia: Kiranpal Kaur Brar

Ireland: Aldo Schembri

Caregivers are nominated by their local Right at Home office for their outstanding commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients and teams. For more information about Right at Home or to find a location near you, please visit rightathome.net.

About Right at Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Powills

Mainland

312-526-3996

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SOURCE Right at Home