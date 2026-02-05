Right at Home Franchises Earn Top Honors in 2026 Best of Home Care Awards

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is thrilled to announce that 263 locally owned franchise offices were nationally honored with 2026 Best of Home Care Awards® from Activated Insights.

Right at Home local offices topped three of the five award categories, with the most offices recognized among more than 3,000 agencies and independents nationwide. Right at Home local offices ranked No. 1 for Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Experience; No. 2 for Top 100 Leader in Experience; and No. 4 for Leader in Training.

This year, 223 Right at Home local offices earned Provider of Choice, 237 local offices received Employer of Choice, 119 local offices achieved Leader in Experience, 18 local offices were named a Top 100 Leader in Experience, and 29 local offices received Leader in Training.

"Right at Home is incredibly proud to celebrate the 263 locally owned and operated offices honored with the 2026 Best of Home Care Awards," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "These awards reflect the heart of our mission carried out every day by local teams who provide compassionate support that helps seniors and adults with disabilities live independently and with dignity. We are grateful for their unwavering commitment to exceptional care in the communities they serve."

The Top 100 Leader in Experience Award is the highest honor an agency can earn from Activated Insights and is only given to 100 home care businesses in North America. Eighteen Right at Home local offices received this award. The Leader in Training Award recognizes the home care agencies that provide specialized care for clients and career growth for caregivers through a continuous commitment to outstanding staff education.

Right at Home partners with Activated Insights, an independent satisfaction research firm serving the post-acute care industry, to gather opinions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews. As a third-party company, Activated Insights is able to collect unbiased feedback. Awards are based on overall satisfaction results from both clients and caregivers.

To view the list of home care agencies that received the 2026 Activated Insights Best of Home Care Awards, please visit https://awards.activatedinsights.com/bohc-winners-by-year/.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net/ or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog.

ABOUT ACTIVATED INSIGHTS:

Activated Insights helps long-term and post-acute care providers strengthen workforce performance, regulatory compliance, and care quality. Through recruitment, compliance-focused education and training, retention, and experience management tools, along with the industry's leading benchmarking and recognition programs, Activated Insights enables providers to reduce risk, improve satisfaction, lower turnover, and achieve operational excellence across senior living, post-acute and home-based care. Learn more at activatedinsights.com.

