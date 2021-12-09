Right at Home Franchises Recognized With Caring.com's "Caring Star of 2022" Award

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring.com, a trusted resource for families looking for in-home care for their aging loved ones, released its annual "Caring Stars" list for 2022. The list, based on consumer ratings and reviews, features the top in-home care agencies in the United States every year.

Right at Home, one of the world's leading providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is pleased to announce that of the 518 in-home care agencies that received the Caring Star of 2022 award, 183 of them are Right at Home agencies.

The Caring.com list also highlights those organizations recognized as "Caring Super Stars of 2022." These agencies received the Caring Star award for 2022 and two additional years since 2017. There were 332 in-home care agencies that received the Caring Super Star of 2022 award, and of those, 157 are Right at Home agencies, more than any other company. This achievement makes Right at Home No. 1 in the nation for the fourth consecutive year.

"It is our mission at Right at Home to improve the quality of life for those we serve," said Right at Home President and CEO Brian Petranick. "The Right at Home franchisees, their office staffs, and caregivers spend countless hours improving the quality of life for the residents in their local communities. This recognition from Caring.com is a representation of the level of service and quality care they provide to clients and their families each and every day."

In-home care agencies had to meet extraordinary criteria to make the 2022 Caring Stars list. They needed a minimum of 10 consumer reviews with an overall rating of at least 4.5 stars on a 1-5 scale on their Caring.com listing by Oct. 15, 2021. In addition, the in-home care agencies were required to have three or more reviews on their Caring.com listing between Oct. 15, 2020, and Oct. 15, 2021, with one or more published in 2021. Another requirement included a five-star rating in at least one of the recent reviews.

Significantly, agencies needed to respond to all negative reviews on their listing to qualify. Negative reviews are those that were rated one or two stars.

"We applaud our valued partners at Right at Home on being #1 in the nation for Caring Stars 2022, with the most winning listings of any senior care organization for the fourth consecutive year," said Caring's CEO Jim Rosenthal. "Congratulations to Right at Home for earning such high praise from its customers in online ratings and reviews. These agencies are staffed with caregivers who dedicate their careers to helping seniors—and it shows."

Right at Home's continued success can be linked to its commitment to its mission of improving the quality of life for those they serve. Honors like these are a testament to the exceptional and individualized care experience Right at Home franchisees, their staffs and caregivers provide to seniors and adults with disabilities every day.

To learn more about the Caring Stars program and view the complete list of winners, please visit https://www.caring.com/bestseniorliving/caring-stars-senior-care.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to continue to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. Right at Home's services include physical assistance, hygiene, transportation, Alzheimer's care, cancer recovery and more.

ABOUT CARING.COM:

With millions of website visitors, Caring.com is a leading senior care referral service and the nation's top site for senior care reviews. Founded in 2007, Caring's mission is to help as many seniors and their caregivers as possible through empathetic, expert guidance. Applying cutting-edge technology to this humane mission, Caring provides relevant senior care information and support, as well as comprehensive senior living and senior care directories for the United States with hundreds of thousands of consumer reviews of senior living and in-home care providers. Through a toll-free line at (844) 484-5997, Caring's empathetic, nationwide team of Family Advisors — who are among the most highly trained, highly skilled, and knowledgeable experts in senior care — help families and seniors research and connect to the most appropriate services and support for their specific situations. For more information about our organization and our free services for seniors and their families, please visit http://www.caring.com/about and join with Caring on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Lauren Turner

Mainland Agency

312-526-3996

[email protected]

SOURCE Right at Home