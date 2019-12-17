Right at Home Franchises Recognized With Caring.com's "Caring Stars of 2020" Award

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring.com, a trusted resource for families to find in-home care for their senior loved ones, released its annual "Caring Stars of 2020" list, a reliable industry source of information that showcases the best senior care around the country every year. The list is based on consumer ratings and reviews and features the top in-home care agencies in the United States.

Caring.com is also highlighting those organizations that made the "Caring Super Stars of 2020" list. These are businesses that received the Caring Stars award in 2020 and two additional years since 2017.

Right at Home, one of the nation's leading providers of home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, is thrilled to announce that of the 466 in-home care agencies that received the Caring Stars of 2020 award, 170 of them are Right at Home agencies. Also, 139 in-home care agencies received the Caring Super Stars of 2020 award, and of those, 62 are Right at Home agencies, more than any other company. This makes Right at Home No. 1 in the nation for the second consecutive year.

"Right at Home caregivers deliver our mission of improving the lives of those we serve to thousands of clients across the United States and beyond every day," said Right at Home President and CEO Brian Petranick. "To be honored as the nation's top-rated in-home care agencies for the second consecutive year proves our dedication to providing the best quality and personalized care that's possible."

In-home care agencies that made the 2020 Caring Stars list had to meet exceptional criteria. They must have had 10 or more consumer reviews on their Caring.com listing by the qualification deadline of Oct. 15, 2019, and must have had an overall average rating of 4.5 stars or higher on a scale of 1 to 5. Old reviews were not allowed to be part of the qualifying criteria. The in-home care agencies had to have three or more reviews on their Caring.com listing dated between Oct. 15, 2018, and Oct. 15, 2019. At least one of those reviews needed to have a five-star rating, and at least one of those reviews had to have been posted in 2019.

Significantly, in order to qualify, brands also had to respond to all negative reviews on their listing. Negative reviews counted as those that only had one or two stars.

"Congratulations to these in-home care agencies for earning such high praise from their clients and clients' family members," said Jim Rosenthal, Caring.com CEO. "Achieving the Caring Stars award or Caring Super Stars award is a distinction worthy of significant celebration and promotion — as it speaks volumes about the difference these home care agencies are making in serving older adults. We applaud their accomplishment!"

The remarkable impact Right at Home makes is provided through its proprietary care delivery system, called RightCare. RightCare is "the Right People doing the Right Things the Right Way for the Right Reason." Right at Home is committed to providing an individualized RightCare experience for every client to improve their quality of life, and accolades like these give credence to the exceptional work Right at Home franchisees and their staffs and caregivers are doing every day to serve the needs of seniors and adults with disabilities.

To learn more about the Caring Stars program and view the complete list of winners, please visit: https://www.caring.com/caringstars2020-in-home-care.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home's mission is to improve the quality of life for seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently by offering in-home companionship, personal care and assistance. The majority of local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. Right at Home was the highest-ranked senior care franchise opportunity on Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 List in 2018. In 2018 and 2019, Forbes magazine ranked Right at Home as one of the best franchises to own under $150,000.

For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.

ABOUT CARING.COM:

With three million unique visitors to its website monthly, Caring.com is a leading senior care resource for family caregivers seeking information and support as they care for aging parents, spouses, and other loved ones. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Caring.com provides helpful caregiving content, online support groups, and a comprehensive Senior Care Directory for the United States, with more than 150,000 consumer ratings and reviews and a toll-free senior living referral line at (800) 325-8591. Connect with Caring.com on Facebook , Twitter , Google+ , Pinterest , LinkedIn , and/or YouTube .

