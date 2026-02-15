Right at Home Honors Caregivers With Weeklong Celebration of Professional Caregivers Week

Locally owned franchises across the nation are honoring more than 25,000 professional caregivers from February 15-21.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home is proud to celebrate the dedication, compassion, and resilience of caregivers during Professional Caregivers Week, observed February 15-21. While National Caregivers Day falls on February 20, Right at Home extends this important recognition for an entire week to honor the profound impact caregivers have on families and communities nationwide.

"Professional Caregivers Week recognizes family and professional caregivers, as well as the many friends and neighbors who provide essential support to those in need," said Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of Right at Home. "Caregivers spend each day putting others first, often without expecting anything in return. Their time, talent, and compassion are invaluable. As more older adults require care, more individuals are stepping into the caregiving role. During this special week, and throughout the year, we want every caregiver to know how deeply appreciated they are."

As one of the nation's leading in‑home care providers, Right at Home operates more than 470 locally owned and operated offices across the country. Caregivers are at the heart of the organization's mission to improve the quality of life for those it serves. These dedicated professionals deliver needed support that allows seniors and adults with disabilities to remain safely and comfortably at home.

Throughout Professional Caregivers Week, local Right at Home offices across the U.S. are hosting activities, recognition events, and appreciation initiatives tailored to their caregiving teams. These celebrations range from heartfelt thank‑you messages and spotlight features to office gatherings, training‑focused events, and acts of appreciation honoring the people who make compassionate in‑home care possible.

"As we celebrate National Caregivers Day and Professional Caregivers Week, we extend our deepest gratitude to every caregiver who shows up day after day with patience, empathy, and heart," Haynes added. "Their work transforms lives, strengthens families, and brings comfort to those who need it most."

Right at Home encourages communities to join in recognizing caregivers this month and to help shine a light on this meaningful and often unseen profession.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.

