Right at Home Joins HomesRenewed Coalition

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home, one of the world's foremost providers of in-home care for seniors and adults with disabilities, has joined other leading brands in the senior care market as a member of the HomesRenewed Coalition. The coalition supports policies that encourage modifications to existing homes to help older adults age in place.

"Right at Home appreciates the work of the HomesRenewed Coalition and finds that its goal of seeking policies that allow tax incentives for home modifications fits well with the Right at Home mission, to improve the lives of those we serve," said Brian Petranick, President and CEO of Right at Home. "Historically, housing design did not take into account the aging process and the physical constraints it imposes on seniors and adults living with disabilities who want to age in their home environment. Tax policy to incentivize these much-needed modifications would pay for itself over time with reduced fall risk and less utilization of more costly care options."

While presenting at the Gerontological Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting last November, Dr. Jesse Abraham with the HomesRenewed Resource Center reported an alarming statistic: According to the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Housing Survey, of the 14 million households headed by someone over age 75, 46% had an acknowledged accessibility problem (either entering the home; or getting to or using the bathroom, kitchen or bedroom).

Surveys have revealed the desire of seniors to remain in their homes longer, and there are numerous proposals, pilots and initiatives to introduce more care in the home. However, older homes in which many seniors reside often have steep stairs, unsafe or nonexistent railings, uneven surfaces, and poor lighting that do not accommodate the aging process.

The coalition calls on Congress to enact policies that:

Allow individuals to use their pre-tax retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free to pay for aging-in-place modifications in their homes.

Create tax credits or deductions for homeowners who proactively prepare their homes for aging in place.

Tax incentives for age-friendly design elements would help improve homes for older adults and allow them to age in place and receive more health care services in the home. These design elements could include improvements such as railings on stairways, ramps to access entryways, and accessible features in kitchens and bathrooms.

Right at Home's expertise in navigating the aging care journey will help the HomesRenewed Coalition in its advocacy efforts for accessible homes for seniors.

About Right at Home:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated, and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

About HomesRenewed Coalition:

The HomesRenewed Coalition's mission is to significantly increase the number of American homes prepared for residents to live throughout the modern lifespan. We promote the establishment of consumer incentives for home updates on Wall Street, Main Street, and Capitol Hill. Updated homes are the missing link needed to avoid a crisis in housing and care for older Americans, which threatens the long-term solvency of the social safety net. This broad-based coalition uses education and advocacy to promote market-based solutions to reduce medical costs, improve the delivery of services, and increase the dignity, choice, and independence of older Americans living in their homes in their communities. By crossing sectors and unifying voices, we are launching an "Aging in Place Industry." Our members include Lowe's, Lifeway Mobility, LifewiseCHM, Axxess, Seniors Homes Services, VGM Live at Home, National Seating & Mobility, TruBlue Total House Care, Right at Home, Age Safe America, HandyPRo, Home Safety Services, and many others. For more information, visit www.homesrenewedcoalition.com.

SOURCE Right at Home