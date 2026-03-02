Right at Home Leader Margaret Haynes Named 2026 McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor Honoree

OMAHA, Neb., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home is pleased to announce that Margaret Haynes, President and CEO of RiseMark and Right at Home, has been recognized as a 2026 McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor honoree. McKnight's is a nationally recognized news media publication for the home care, home health, hospice, and palliative care sectors.

McKnight's announced 20 senior-level leaders across home care, senior living, and skilled nursing who have demonstrated sustained leadership excellence and driven meaningful change throughout their careers. Inductees will be formally recognized on May 4 in Chicago at the McKnight's Women of Distinction Awards & Forum.

Haynes joined Right at Home in 2011 and has held several executive leadership roles before becoming President and CEO. Today, she leads the organization's global strategy and operations, supporting a network of more than 750 offices across 46 U.S. states and five countries.

A nationally respected industry leader, Haynes also served as 2024 President of the Home Care Association of America, advocating for home care providers, caregivers, and the clients they serve. Her leadership is grounded in a personal commitment to compassionate care, shaped by her experience as a family caregiver.

Margaret Haynes' induction into the McKnight's Women of Distinction Hall of Honor recognizes not only her exceptional career achievements, but also the values‑driven leadership that has helped shape Right at Home into a trusted global leader in home care.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit rightathome.net.

