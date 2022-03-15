Right at Home Recognized as a 2022 Home Care Pulse® Endorsed National Provider and 2022 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider

OMAHA, Neb., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading experience management firm in the home care industry, has recognized Right at Home, one of the world's foremost providers of in-home care, as a 2022 Home Care Pulse® Endorsed National Provider and a 2022 Best of Home Care® Endorsed National Provider. Right at Home is among a select group of home care agencies nationwide that have earned these two endorsements, which underscore the organization's continued focus on providing excellent client and caregiver satisfaction.

As a Home Care Pulse partner organization, Right at Home participates in their Experience Survey Program to gather opinions from clients and caregivers via live phone interviews every month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent third-party company, it is able to collect unbiased feedback. The survey results have proven Right at Home's dedication to offering the highest-quality care to clients and an exceptional working environment to employees.

Home Care Pulse Endorsed National Providers are seen as the top home care providers in North America. As a Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider, Right at Home is acknowledged as one of the "Best of the Best," delivering care to seniors and adults with disabilities that is unparalleled.

"More than 25 years ago, Right at Home was established to provide home care and related services that would help older adults and their families navigate the aging journey," said Margaret Haynes, Right at Home COO. "The goal was to provide an extraordinary care experience that would allow our clients to age gracefully and with dignity wherever they call home. We began working with Home Care Pulse several years ago so we could track our results for providing exceptional care to our clients and a desirable place of employment in the community. These two recognitions from Home Care Pulse prove that we are indeed providing the very best client and employee experiences."

"Right at Home's commitment to improving the quality of life for those they serve is evident in everything they do," said Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. "Earning this distinction yet again proves that 'those they serve' include not only recipients of care but also Right at Home employees themselves—anyone working for or receiving care from Right at Home is in good hands."

Not only did Right at Home receive national recognition as a Home Care Pulse Endorsed National Provider and a Best of Home Care Endorsed National Provider, but many Right at Home locations across the U.S. were also awarded with one or more of Home Care Pulse's Best of Home Care Awards. This year, 152 offices earned Provider of Choice, 204 offices received Employer of Choice, 76 offices achieved Leader in Experience, 15 offices were named a Top 100 Leader in Experience, and one office received Leader in Training. All Right at Home office award winners for 2022 can be found here, and the criteria for each of these awards can be found here.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global headquarters is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 600 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

ABOUT HOME CARE PULSE:

Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even during a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

