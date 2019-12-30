Right at Home to Move Headquarters to New Building in Omaha's Aksarben Village

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Right at Home is about to get a new home. The premier in-home care brand, which provides services from more than 500 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the United States and in seven other countries, is moving its headquarters to a new building in Omaha's Aksarben Village. The company will occupy the fourth and fifth floors at 6700 Mercy Road starting in mid-January.

The move marks a notable change for Right at Home, which outgrew its existing space a few years ago and has relied on an annexed location to accommodate its growing team. The new office will bring the entire corporate team back together under one roof just in time to celebrate the company's 25th Anniversary year.

"It's an exciting time for Right at Home," said Brian Petranick, Right at Home President and CEO. "We continue to expand our foothold in the home care industry, allowing us to provide care to more seniors and adults with disabilities, which is sorely needed due to the waves of baby boomers turning age 65 every day. The new headquarters will allow us to enhance the support provided to all of our offices, utilizing the best of current technology. It will also provide a great environment for our current and future employees. We are truly thrilled with the new building and look forward to continuing on as a resident of Aksarben Village in Omaha for years to come."

The new headquarters will feature innovative designs that enhance collaboration, promote employee health, and offer flexibility, making it appealing to the workers of today. There are a number of traditional meeting rooms, as well as open areas for collaboration. Right at Home employees will also enjoy "touchdown stations" that will allow them to work from virtually any point in the office, as well as ample "phone booths" for private calls. The focal point of the office is the two-story entry that captures the history, culture and spirit of Right at Home. The environment outside of the office also supports Right at Home's commitment to its employees. Aksarben Village is one of the most vibrant and active areas of Omaha. Walking trails, a health club, multiple restaurants, outside seating, and Stinson Park are just some of the features of the area.

The space was designed to accommodate Right at Home's expansion over the next 10 years and beyond as the company continues to fulfill its mission of improving the quality of life for those they serve.

