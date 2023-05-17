RightOfTheDot Announces Live and Online Auction for Premium Domain Names at NamesCon 2023

News provided by

RightOfTheDot

17 May, 2023, 09:34 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RightOfTheDot, LLC (ROTD.com), the leading domain name sales, brokerage, auction, consulting, and advisement firm, is excited to announce its upcoming auction of premium domain names as the signature event of NamesCon 2023, the domain name industry's premier annual conference. The live auction will take place on June 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM CT, at the Omni Hotel in Downtown Austin, Texas, as part of the NamesCon Global Digital Asset Conference. The event will be officiated by Monte Cahn of RightOfTheDot.com and world-champion auctioneer Wayne Wheat. In addition, an online, timed auction will be available on bid.rotd.com until June 8, 2023.

Continue Reading
NamesCon 2022 - Live Auction
NamesCon 2022 - Live Auction
Live domain name auction. (Photo Courtesy of DNJournal.com)
Live domain name auction. (Photo Courtesy of DNJournal.com)

The auction will feature some of the most desirable and valuable digital assets and domain names available, including qd·com, oi·com, Gorilla·com, Holiday·com, Programming·com, Successful·com, Estates·com, Woke·com, Fighting·com, Dancing·com, CryptoPunks·com, gpt·info, whois·io, Software·ai, Robots·ai, God·eth, NFTx·com, Shiba·com, we·co ·uk, hi·co ·uk, House·net, Rap·HipHop, ElectricMotorcycles·com, Blackberries·com, and many others.

Pre-bidding is now open, and interested bidders can register to participate in the auction at bid.rotd.com.

RightOfTheDot has a long history of producing record-breaking domain name sales and auctions in live and online venues all over the world, with over $575 million in sales since 1997.

"We're thrilled to have our upcoming auction of premium domain names as the signature event of NamesCon 2023," said Monte Cahn, President/Director of RightOfTheDot, LLC. "This is a unique opportunity for business owners, end users, and investors to obtain some of the very best, one-of-a-kind digital assets available anywhere. We believe that our auctions help the entire industry by raising the value of all domain names and digital assets through sales and appreciation value of these assets over time."

To view the full catalog of domain names and register to bid, visit bid.rotd.com.

About RightOfTheDot:

RightOfTheDot, LLC is a licensed and accredited domain name sales, brokerage, auction, consulting, and advisement firm specializing in premium domain names, digital assets, and NFT auctions, sales, and brokerage in new and existing Top Level Domains and digital real estate. Led by domain industry pioneer Monte Cahn, RightOfTheDot also specializes in contention resolution services involving same or similar digital assets, board advisement, premium domain market positioning, sales, and services. Cahn is also the founding member/managing partner of Dot Hip Hop, LLC (www.Get.HipHop) and was the founder and former CEO of Moniker.com and former President of SnapNames.com.

Contact: Scott Pruitt[email protected]

SOURCE RightOfTheDot

