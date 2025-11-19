Rightway Ranked Number 42 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 2824% revenue growth to its aligned pharmacy model and its exceptional employee and client experience.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway today announced it ranked number 42 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Rightway grew 2824% during this period.

Rightway's chief executive officer, Jordan Feldman, credits the company's differentiated approach, one that helps plan sponsors deliver best-in-class benefits to their employees, and its unwavering commitment to exceptional client and member service for its 2824% revenue growth.

"Employers have recognized that there is a better way to deliver pharmacy benefits," Feldman said. "Our growth is the direct result of the savings we deliver and the quality of the experience we provide. Clients stay with us, and new clients come to us, because we provide a level of service and commitment to our promises that truly stands apart. Word of mouth is our greatest growth engine, and that only happens when you consistently exceed expectations. We're immensely proud of the relationships we've built, grateful for the trust our clients place in us, and excited to continue growing together."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Rightway

Rightway is transforming pharmacy benefits and care navigation with a member-first approach that blends expert clinical guidance, high-touch service, and intuitive technology. Serving over four million members, Rightway delivers personalized, evidence-based support that improves outcomes, drives engagement, and reduces costs. Rightway is the only PBM that integrates pharmacy navigation from clinical experts, guiding members to high-value medications while delivering fully aligned pricing, 100% transparency, and a total spend guarantee. Its care navigation solution simplifies healthcare with proactive, clinician-led support, creating better experiences for members and measurable savings for employers. With Rightway as their healthcare benefits partner, employers don't have to compromise on employee health, happiness, or their company's results. Learn more at www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

