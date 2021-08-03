Rightway Announces ReWork Health: Inaugural Event Exploring the Future of Health and Work

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a healthcare company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, today announced that its inaugural summit, ReWork Health, will take place on September 14, 2021. With nearly half of the U.S. population insured by their employer, HR teams stand at the crux of a major inflection point in the future of healthcare innovation. But employers continue to face rising healthcare costs, low patient engagement, and the need to improve the patient experience. ReWork Health will gather prominent healthcare and HR leaders to explore what's next at the intersection of health and work, engaging in a first-of-its-kind, candid discussion around the expanding definition of healthcare and its role in the American workplace.

"During the pandemic, employees turned to their employers for health and safety resources," said Jordan Feldman, co-founder and CEO of Rightway. "Employer-sponsored healthcare is U.S. healthcare, giving employers a massive opportunity when it comes to the next paradigm shift in defining healthcare. As we continue managing COVID-19 recovery, HR teams are getting more pressure around how they're delivering value for their employees. Rightway is proud to be at the forefront of this pinnacle moment, creating a platform for critical discussions that impact our nation's health and happiness."

The ReWork Health agenda includes panels of leading minds discussing innovation across healthcare and workplace benefits and will feature a fireside chat between Jordan Feldman and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, practicing neurosurgeon and Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN. The event also includes a roundtable discussion Dr. Leana Wen, Emergency Physician, Medical Analyst, CNN and Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Oncologist, Bioethicist, and Vice Provost at the University of Pennsylvania on skyrocketing healthcare costs, and a panel discussion between leading HR executives around meeting employee expectations in the workplace, moderated by Michael Ross, Lecturer in Organizational Behavior at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

"Employees are starting to expect a lot more from their employers – and are willing to say something if their needs aren't met, adding to the burden companies face around offering benefits that matter," said Michael Ross, Rightway advisor and former CHRO of Visa. "The key is to focus on providing employees with the right support and resources – not all of them. ReWork Health is the perfect venue to surface the critical challenges facing today's employers and to pave the path toward shaping the future of healthcare and the workplace."

To learn more about ReWork Health and register for free, visit reworkhealth.com.

