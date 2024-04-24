Rightway's 2023 Annual Report Highlights Unprecedented Growth and Innovation

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, the industry's most effective and transparent PBM , released its 2023 annual report, showcasing exceptional growth, an unwavering commitment to member satisfaction, and innovative product advancements.

In 2023, Rightway grew its members by 255%, welcoming forward-thinking clients from diverse sectors, including social media platforms, audio streaming services, and one of the nation's largest food suppliers . Implementation teams collaborated closely with each client, customizing plans, formularies, and communications to meet specific needs, achieving a 100% satisfaction rate among new clients.

Rightway leverages its roots in care navigation to lower pharmacy spending by an average of $261 per member per year, transform the member experience, and improve health outcomes. Rightway's pharmacists work one-on-one to guide members toward high-value drugs supported by clinical evidence. This unique 'pharmacist in the family' approach offers unparalleled member support, producing a Net Promotor Score of +70 for its book of business.

"Rightway has seamlessly integrated clinicians into the pharmacy benefit. No PBM comes close to our level of clinical care," said Kristin Devlin, PharmD, SVP of Pharmacy Operations at Rightway.

In 2023, Rightway continued to push advancements in the pharmacy benefit, introducing new features to cultivate greater flexibility for clients, minimize member disruption, and empower members. These innovations include tools like Medicine Cabinet and Proactive Drug Search, which assist members in making informed pharmacy decisions, as well as a "pre-bate" program that gives clients their pharmacy savings sooner than any other PBM.

"We're giving our plan sponsors control over their pharmacy spending and we're showing our members what it feels like to have humanity in healthcare," said Jordan Feldman, CEO at Rightway.

To read the full report and learn how Rightway is delivering pharmacy benefits excellence for America's most innovative employers, click here .

About Rightway:

Rightway's human-led clinical care navigation and effective, transparent PBM guide over one million members to the highest-value care and medications. Clinicians and pharmacists engage with members during their care journey through a modern mobile and web app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Rightway's PBM is the only pharmacy benefit manager integrated with care navigation. It delivers fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized pharmacy support, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by an average of 15%. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

