Rightway to Host ReWork Health Today, the Premier Virtual Event Bringing Together Leading Minds Across Human Resources and Healthcare

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a healthcare company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, is hosting ReWork Health , a virtual event focused on the future of health and work. The event takes place today at 1:00 PM ET and can be registered for and viewed on www.reworkhealth.com as well as streamed via LinkedIn Live.

As healthcare moves through a paradigm shift, employers stand at the forefront of transformation with an immense opportunity to reshape the landscape. Employers are faced with crucial decisions on topics related to employee health and wellbeing, including continuing to enable remote work policies, promoting ongoing skills development, and investing in their employees' overall physical, mental, and emotional welfare. ReWork Health is a first-of-its-kind event bringing together leading thinkers to explore what's next at this intersection of health and the workplace.

"This event, a first for us, is going to explore the most important and pressing topics in the world of healthcare and take a look at what is being done to push the boundaries of innovation in the space, especially from the employer perspective," stated Jordan Feldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rightway. "We have assembled the leading minds in healthcare alongside some of the most influential executives in human resources, so that — together — we can chart a better path forward."

ReWork Health will host leaders across healthcare and human resources. Speakers include:

Dr. Sanjay Gupta , Practicing Neurosurgeon, Chief Medical Correspondent, CNN

, Practicing Neurosurgeon, Chief Medical Correspondent, CNN Dr. Leana Wen , Emergency Physician, Medical Analyst, CNN

, Emergency Physician, Medical Analyst, CNN Dr. Zeke Emanual , Oncologist, Bioethicist, Vice Provost, University of Pennsylvania

, Oncologist, Bioethicist, Vice Provost, Michael Ross , Lecturer in Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, former CHRO, Visa

, Lecturer in Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, former CHRO, Visa Jolen Anderson , Global Head of Human Resources, BNY Mellon

, Global Head of Human Resources, BNY Mellon Stan Dunlap , SVP, Total Rewards and Mobility, Salesforce

, SVP, Total Rewards and Mobility, Salesforce Jose Martin , Chief People Officer, San Francisco Giants

, Chief People Officer, San Francisco Giants Tracy Spencer , Senior Vice President, Employer Consulting, Pharmaceutical Strategies Group

, Senior Vice President, Employer Consulting, Pharmaceutical Strategies Group Jordan Feldman , Co-Founder and CEO, Rightway

, Co-Founder and CEO, Rightway Dan Mendelson , CEO of Morgan Health, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, CEO of Morgan Health, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dr. Theodore Feldman , Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Rightway

, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Rightway Scott Musial , Chief Pharmacy Officer, Rightway

, Chief Pharmacy Officer, Rightway Graham Chalfant , Head of Sales, Rightway

, Head of Sales, Rightway Scott Honken , Chief Commercial Officer, Rightway

Key highlights of the ReWork Health event will include a 1:00 PM ET fireside chat featuring Dr. Sanjay Gupta on the next wave of healthcare innovation, a 2:00 PM ET executive panel on retaining top talent in a changing benefits landscape, a 3:00 PM ET roundtable discussion including Dr. Leana Wen and Dr. Zeke Emanuel on healthcare spending, and discussions on driving value in healthcare and combating the "big three" problems in pharmacy benefits.

Rework Health will be taking place live and will be accessible on www.reworkhealth.com after the event concludes.

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving health care value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and new-to-the-world PBM platforms guide members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live, clinical guides who assist them with all their healthcare needs - from finding a great doctor to understanding their medication, from support on billing issues to benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com .

