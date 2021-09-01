RightwayRx Eliminates One-Third of KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING Pharmacy Spend

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway, a healthcare company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefits, today announced that its PBM solution, RightwayRx, has helped KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING (KWPMC) save over 33% on pharmacy spending after replacing its large-scale PBM arrangement in 2020. After a full year on the platform, Rightway's transparent, lowest-net-cost pricing model combined with clinical navigation services reduced KWPMC's drug spend by $54 per member per month (PMPM).

KWPMC serves employees across the state of Florida and is committed to providing them with world-class healthcare benefits. After five years of using a legacy system poorly tailored to their needs, KWPMC's overall healthcare costs were significantly higher than the industry standard. They were seeking a solution that could effectively cut pharmacy spending without compromising the employee experience. As satisfied users of Rightway's Navigation solution, they welcomed the opportunity to bring the Rightway experience to their pharmacy benefits.

"Our employees love the concierge service they receive with Rightway Navigation. We wanted to deliver the same level of service to them on the pharmacy side," said Suzette Diaz, Director of Human Resources at KWPMC.

After implementing Rightway's member-centric PBM platform, 60% of members on prescription medications engaged with Rightway for support on topics such as medication selection, adherence counseling, and specialty drug management. In addition to improving the member experience, Rightway's clinical navigation support resulted in over $36 PMPM of savings to KWPMC.

"We didn't know about the contracting games happening on the backend of our PBM and didn't realize how much money we were leaving on the table. Rightway has delivered on their promise 100%. I've been doing this for 18 years and I've never had such good results from anyone in the health industry," said Paul Kaplan, Managing Director of KWPMC.

RightwayRx is pioneering a new pharmacy benefits management model: members use an intuitive consumer app to connect with dedicated clinical pharmacists who help them manage their medications, guide them to lower-cost alternatives, coordinate mail orders, and enroll them in clinical programs, such as diabetes management. Its fully transparent pricing model unlocks margin trapped in the supply chain and passes savings back to employers, helping them drastically reduce their pharmacy spend. Across its user base, RightwayRx has helped customers achieve 20% year-over-year Rx savings.

"The current pharmacy landscape is broken, and as drug prices continue to soar, it's untenable. Consumers are left to blindly navigate their medications without any kind of guidance or support," said Kristin Devlin, Vice President of Pharmacy Operations at Rightway. "Our model improves the health of our members AND our client's bottom line. It's a win-win!"

To learn more about RightwayRx, visit https://www.rightwayhealthcare.com/rightwayrx.

On September 14, Rightway is presenting ReWork Health, a half-day virtual event featuring Sanjay Gupta alongside other prominent healthcare and HR leaders. Register at www.ReWorkHealth.com to join an event that's quickly becoming a catalyst for innovation for benefits leaders.

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving health care value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and new-to-the-world PBM platforms guide members to the highest quality care and medication, leading to better care and happier people at a lower cost. Using the mobile app, employees connect with live, clinical guides who assist them with all their health care needs - from finding a great doctor to understanding their medication, from support on billing issues to benefits education. Companies choose Rightway for its smart clinical navigation, best-in-class technology, and lightest implementation lift, all resulting in higher ROI for clients and happier, healthier employees. For more information, please visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

About KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING

KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING is headquartered in Miami with offices across Florida in Fort Lauderdale, Bonita Springs/Naples, Tampa/Clearwater and Orlando; as well as Bimini Bay in the Bahamas. The company provides a professional and independent approach to property management with more than 1,850 employees. From upscale high-rises, to homeowners' associations and garden-style townhomes, KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING meets the needs of 90,000-unit owners. For more information, visit www.kwpmc.com.

