SHAFT COLLARS, COUPLINGS & MOUNTS FOR ANIMATRONIC AND EXHIBIT MOTION SYSTEMS

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Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

Apr 21, 2026, 07:00 ET

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stafford Manufacturing Corp. has introduced a full line of shaft collars, rigid couplings, and mounting devices that are ideally suited for use in animatronic and exhibit motion systems.

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Stafford Precision Shaft Components let OEMs, exhibit fabricators, and animatronic system designers simplify assembly, adjustment, and maintenance in compact mechanisms where reliable performance is critical.
Stafford Precision Shaft Components let OEMs, exhibit fabricators, and animatronic system designers simplify assembly, adjustment, and maintenance in compact mechanisms where reliable performance is critical.

Stafford Precision Shaft Components include over 4,000 standard products featuring shaft collars for locators, stops and spacers, rigid couplings for connecting motors and gears, and mounting devices including flange styles. Available in a wide range of sizes, materials, and configurations, they can be used for animatronic limb and joint positioning, for drive mechanisms, to mount devices and sensors, for rotating display props, and much more.

Stafford Precision Shaft Components let OEMs, exhibit fabricators, and animatronic system designers simplify assembly, adjustment, and maintenance in compact mechanisms where reliable performance is critical. Popular shaft collar variations include flanged shaft collars, one- and two-piece collars with plain, hex, and square bores, and quick-adjust shaft collars.

Stafford Precision Shaft Components are priced according to configuration and quantity. Their website provides e-commerce and a CAD library.

For more information contact:

Stafford Manufacturing Corp.
Shelley Doherty, Marketing Director
P.O. Box 277
North Reading, MA 01864-0277
(800) 695-5551 FAX (978) 657-4731
e-mail: [email protected]
www.staffordmfg.com

SOURCE Stafford Manufacturing Corp.

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