Riko's Pizza Announces Two New Full Restaurant and Bar Locations Planned for Fairfield County in Westport and Norwalk, Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a fast-growing pizza restaurant and bar franchise famous for its thin-crust tavern-style pies, today announced plans for two new locations in Fairfield County, Connecticut, the Company's home market where it first launched the brand in 2011. These locations include a market entry with the Company's first location in Westport and the move and upgrade of Riko's 'legacy' takeout-only location in Norwalk on Connecticut Avenue to the Company's full restaurant and bar concept on 85 New Canaan Ave, on the Norwalk-New Canaan border. These two new locations, which are both under lease and beginning construction, will bring Riko's' Connecticut footprint to six and its national footprint to 11.

The Riko's Westport location, right off exit 17 on I-95 at 60 Charles Street, is directly opposite the Westport Metro North train station and Luciano Park. Being built in a large stand-alone property, Riko's of Westport will feature a 2,400 square-foot restaurant with an open-concept design, 27 tables, a 38-foot-long bar with 18 stools, and 20 TVs. The location is being launched in partnership with a new franchisee group and is expected to open in Q4 2024 - Q1 2025.

"Westport is not only one of the most dynamic markets in Connecticut, but one of the top suburban markets for restaurant operators anywhere in the country," said Rico Imbrogno, co-founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "This new location is going to be awesome. High ceilings, a huge bar, dozens of tables with enough seating for 140 guests, and the classic Riko's décor mixed with large TVs from wall to wall. Westport simply does not have anything like Riko's Pizza, and we are so excited to bring our delicious tavern-style pizza and 'neighborhood joint' atmosphere even closer to the town's vibrant residents who have come to love our brand through our other locations in Fairfield County."

The decision to move and upgrade the Company's Norwalk location comes as part of Riko's' next chapter of growth, which centers on the brand's unique pizza-centric, full-service restaurant and bar concept offering both dine-in and takeout/delivery. The new Riko's of Norwalk will be at 85 New Canaan Ave, just 1.5 miles from the New Canaan border. This new location will be a 4,600 square-foot space with 32 tables, a 37-foot-long bar, 25 stools, and 14 TVs. Once the new Riko's of Norwalk is open, Riko's will officially close its 'legacy' takeout-only location at 247 Connecticut Avenue. This new corporate-owned location is expected to open in late Q4 2024 or Q1 2025.

Mr. Imbrogno added: "Our full restaurant and bar concept has proven successful everywhere we go, and we are thrilled to bring it to the Norwalk market, where we have successfully operated a takeout-only restaurant since 2012. Moreover, by moving our Norwalk location to the Broad River Neighborhood, we have enabled the Company to better serve its Norwalk and New Canaan customer bases, which are equally important. In looking at our planned Westport restaurant, once open, we will have six operating locations across the state, from the Stamford-Greenwich border to Black Rock. This will ensure that Riko's Pizza serves every corner of Connecticut's Gold Coast!"

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates 10 locations (4 corporate; 6 franchised) across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

