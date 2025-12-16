Riko's Pizza Expands Its New York Footprint with White Plains Grand Opening

The new White Plains restaurant and bar marks Riko's third location in New York and 12th nationwide

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza or "bar pie" franchise concept, today announced the grand opening of its newest location in White Plains, New York. Located at 423 Tarrytown Road, this marks the Company's 3rd New York location and 12th restaurant nationwide.

Known for its signature, super-thin crust bar pies and a community-focused atmosphere that celebrates White Plains' character, Riko's White Plains offers a fresh dining and sports-viewing experience in Westchester.

PHOTO: Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO of Riko’s Pizza, and Riko’s Pizza of White Plains Franchisee, Spencer Thune, cut the ribbon at the location’s official Grand Opening event alongside local dignitaries, staff members, family, and friends. Photography by NYMAR Designs.

Key features of Riko's Pizza of White Plains include:

A 3,500-square-foot full-service restaurant showcasing Riko's signature rustic-urban design with local touches inspired by White Plains.

A crave-worthy menu featuring super-thin crust bar pies, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, as a wrap, or on a pie), shareables, and fan-favorite desserts.

A large bar with 18 stools, serving a robust selection of craft beers, fine wines, and specialty cocktails.

8 large, high-definition TVs throughout the restaurant for an easy, game-day-ready viewing experience.

Seating for up to 125 guests, making it a go-to spot for family meals, get-togethers with friends, and community events.

A dedicated carry-out area to streamline takeout and delivery orders.

The White Plains restaurant is owned and operated by new Riko's franchisee Spencer Thune, who has entered into a multi-unit development agreement with the Company. Under the agreement, Thune will open an additional Riko's location in Larchmont in 2026, supporting the brand's continued momentum in Westchester.

"For everyone who's been asking, the wait is finally over — Riko's is here in Westchester!" said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Not only does White Plains have the bustling mix of business and pleasure we're looking for in a Riko's location, but it also sets the stage for us to create a deep presence and impact across Westchester County. At Riko's, it's never just about pizza. We want to be your go-to spot to kick back over a bar pie, catch the game, and make lasting memories with friends and family. We're proud to partner with Spencer Thune to bring this location to life, and we can't wait to see you at Tarrytown Road!"

To celebrate the grand opening of the new White Plains location, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 10th, featuring remarks from Mr. Imbrogno, Mr. Thune, and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, who joined Riko's leadership and local community partners in welcoming the brand to Westchester.

"White Plains has been a fantastic launch for us, and the early response from guests has been exactly what we hoped for," said Carl Bachmann, President and COO of Riko's Pizza. "Opening our third restaurant in New York is an important moment for the brand, and it reflects the growing appetite for Riko's bar pies and our full-service experience in Westchester. Spencer and his team have been exceptional partners, and they've delivered a location that captures what makes Riko's special: great food, a welcoming bar, and a place people want to come back to. With White Plains now open and Larchmont on the horizon for 2026, we're excited about what's next for Westchester and beyond."

