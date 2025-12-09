Riko's Pizza Appoints Notable Industry Veteran Carl Bachmann as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Bachmann, who has served as Riko's President and Chief Operating Officer since January 2025, will officially take over as CEO on January 1st, 2026

Company's founder and long-time CEO, Rico Imbrogno, to transition to new role as Executive Chairman, where he will continue to partner with Mr. Bachmann to drive Riko's future growth and success

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza (or "bar pie") franchise concept, today announced that notable restaurant and franchise industry veteran Carl Bachmann has been appointed Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Bachmann, who has served as President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of Riko's since January 2025, succeeds Rico Imbrogno, the Company's founder and long-time CEO, who will transition to the newly established role of Executive Chairman. Together, the leadership duo will continue to guide Riko's Pizza through its next phase of national expansion and brand evolution.

"Carl has proven himself to be an extraordinary leader who understands our values and has already made a tremendous impact," said Rico Imbrogno, founder and Executive Chairman of Riko's Pizza. "In less than a year, he's strengthened every part of our business—from technology and operations to marketing, menu development, and real estate—while driving meaningful same-store-sales growth across the system. His deep experience, passion for hospitality, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal person to lead Riko's into its next exciting chapter. We share a vision for the future of Riko's, and I am thrilled to have him at the helm and as my partner as we forge ahead."

Since joining Riko's, Mr. Bachmann has led a comprehensive transformation of the Company's operations and growth platform. Under his leadership, Riko's has modernized enterprise technology, strengthened vendor partnerships, recruited top-tier talent, and expanded into key new markets—including Florida's Gulf Coast, coastal North Carolina, suburban Long Island and Westchester County, New York—through the launch of multiple new restaurants. He has also advanced culinary innovation across the menu, introducing Riko's sliders, salads served three ways (in a bowl, on a pie, or in a wrap), reimagined salad pizzas with dressing-coated crusts, premium desserts like gelato, and the addition of coffee service. Most notably, his leadership has helped drive 16.5% year-over-year corporate same-store sales growth, even as much of the U.S. restaurant industry has faced significant headwinds.

"I'm honored to take on this new role and build upon the remarkable foundation that Rico and the team have established over the years," said Carl Bachmann, President and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "What Rico has created here is truly unique in the restaurant industry—both from a product and concept perspective. Riko's is a special brand defined by its one-of-a-kind product, culture, and people, and I'm excited to continue growing our footprint while staying true to the values that make us who we are. This first year has been a rewarding journey as we've taken this incredible concept to the next level, and I look forward to building on that momentum to take Riko's to new heights in the years ahead."

Before joining Riko's, Mr. Bachmann served as CEO of BurgerFi International, overseeing the BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza brands, and previously as President and CEO of Smashburger, where he delivered the strongest same-store-sales growth in the national brand's history. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Bertucci's and Ruby Tuesday, including more than a decade as a successful franchisee.

As Executive Chairman, Mr. Imbrogno will continue to guide the Company's strategic vision and governance while remaining deeply involved in brand marketing and culture. He will also leverage his decades of experience in construction and real estate to support Riko's ongoing expansion.

For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising opportunities, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates five corporate-owned and seven franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

