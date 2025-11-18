Riko's Pizza Raises $10,000 for Susan G. Komen® to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

100% of the funds raised will support Komen's research, education, and community support efforts

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a fast-growing pizza restaurant and bar franchise known for its thin-crust, tavern-style pies, today announced the successful completion of its fundraising initiative in partnership with Susan G. Komen®, resulting in a donation of $10,000 to support breast cancer research, patient services, and advocacy efforts.

PHOTO: Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO of Riko’s Pizza, presents $10,000 donation to Nicole Marohn, State Executive Director, New England, at Susan G. Komen

Throughout October, 10 Riko's Pizza locations invited guests to participate in the activation by offering several donation options at checkout. Customers had the option to round up their bill or donate a larger amount to receive a co-branded Riko's x Komen sticker or a breast cancer awareness bracelet.

"Riko's Pizza is all about family, community, and giving back," said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and CEO. "When we have the opportunity to use our platform to make a meaningful impact, we're all in. Fortunately, our rockstar clientele is also dedicated to the same values. On behalf of the entire Riko's team, I would like to thank every guest who donated to our campaign this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Whether you or someone you love has been affected by breast cancer, we stand with you, and we're proud to stand with Susan G. Komen in the fight."

The funds raised will directly support Susan G. Komen's mission to save lives and create a world without breast cancer. These funds will be invested in breakthrough research, education, community health programs, and support for those impacted by the disease, bringing us one step closer to our goal.

"The generous donation from Riko's will allow Komen to meet the needs of patients and continue our efforts to make breast health care more affordable and accessible to all," said Nicole Marohn, executive director of Susan G. Komen New England. "We appreciate everyone who donated to this partnership and their support of the mission of Susan G. Komen."

For more information about Riko's Pizza and its community impact, visit www.rikospizza.com.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates 11 locations (5 corporate; 6 franchised) across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support, and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

