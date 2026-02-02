Riko's Pizza Brings Bold Flavors to Its Menu with New Winter Limited-Time Offers!

Available February 2nd through April 30th, Riko's Winter Limited-Time Offers feature two seasonal specialty pizzas: (1) the savory Riko's Scarpariello and (2) the hearty Eggplant Ricotta — both crafted on Riko's famous thin crust.

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated tavern-style pizza franchise concept, announced today the launch of two new seasonal specialty pizzas available for a limited time. Offered at all 12 Riko's locations across the East Coast from February 2nd through April 30th, these LTOs include:

Riko's Scarpariello Pizza : A crunchy, golden, thin crust layered with Riko's blended mozzarella and a bold combination of chicken sausage, spicy sausage, tangy hot cherry peppers, and thinly sliced red onions. It is drizzled with our famous Riko's Hot Oil and finished with a sprinkle of freshly chopped basil.

Eggplant Ricotta Pizza : Riko's signature crispy thin crust with fresh plum tomato sauce and Riko's blended mozzarella, breaded eggplant, and dollops of creamy ricotta, finished with aged Parmesan and fresh chopped basil.

"Our culinary team brought unmatched creativity and innovation to these two new pizzas, leaning into bold yet comforting winter flavors that align perfectly with Riko's Italian heritage and one-of-a-kind take on super-thin-crust pizza," said Carl Bachmann, President and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "Over the past several months, we've thoughtfully developed seasonal offerings that feel purposeful and deliver standout flavor profiles. These pies offer rich, satisfying taste without feeling heavy; they're warm, craveable, and exactly the kind of elevated comfort food our guests look for during the winter months—pizzas that keep people coming back for another slice."

The seasonal offerings reflect Riko's continued focus on intentionally crafted pizzas that balance fresh flavor inspiration with the brand's signature approach to quality and execution.

"Riko's has always been about bringing people together over great pizza," said Rico Imbrogno, Founder and Executive Chairman of Riko's Pizza. "These winter pies do just that — they're fun, flavorful, and perfect for sharing during the colder months.

To learn more about Riko's Pizza or to place an order, visit www.RikosPizza.com. For franchising information, visit www.RikosFranchise.com.

About Riko's Pizza

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pizzas (or 'bar pies'), local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates five corporate-owned and seven franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, New York, and North Carolina. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its craveable menu, which features signature bar pie recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads (available in a bowl, pie, or wrap), tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports alike, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Kasara Philippas

[email protected]

(860) 940-5584

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza