Riko's Pizza Opens 11th Location in Westport, Connecticut!

Located at 60 Charles St, right off the Connecticut Turnpike (I95) and across the street from Westport's Metro North Train Station and the Saugatuck Playground

Riko's Pizza partners with new franchisee group to open its sixth location in Connecticut

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest Connecticut location in Westport. This new restaurant is the Company's seventh franchised location and 11th overall, as well as the sixth in Riko's home market of Connecticut. Famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of craft drinks, Riko's Pizza of Westport is located right off Interstate 95 at 60 Charles Street, within walking distance of Westport's Metro North Train Station.

Key features of the new Riko's Pizza of Westport include:

More than 5,700 square-foot restaurant—designed with Riko's iconic rustic-urban décor and incorporating the character of the local community—capable of serving up to 160 guests comfortably at once;

40' foot-long bar with 20 stools and 12 beers on tap;

14 large TVs throughout the restaurant;

Complete Riko's Pizza menu of famous tavern-style pizzas, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, fan-favorite desserts, and a growing list of appetizers;

Over 20 wines and specialty cocktails;

Accommodations for large groups, kids' parties, fundraisers, live music, outdoor dining, and other special events;

A separate carry-out order section for easier takeout and delivery; and

Excellent parking with 35-plus spaces.

Riko's Pizza of Westport is being opened in partnership with a new franchisee group from the Fairfield County, CT area, with 80 years of combined business leadership and operational experience.

"Our families have loved Riko's since its inception in 2011, and we are proud to now join their team and bring their winning brand and tavern-style pizza movement to Westport," said Westport franchisee, Rodd Salvatore on behalf of all the franchisee partners. "Our children have grown up eating Riko's pizza after sporting events, at family parties, and so many other occasions. When the brand began franchising in 2020, we knew we wanted to be a part of it, and as we complete our transition from long-time loyal customers to franchisees, we want to thank Rico, Luigi, and the entire organization for their trust and leadership. Adding Riko's to the rich fabric of Westport's vibrant and family-oriented town is truly a dream come true, and we look forward to providing residents with a new go-to place to enjoy delicious pizza, watch their favorite sports teams, and make lasting memories."

To celebrate the grand opening of its Westport location, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 19th, which featured remarks from Rico Imbrogno – CEO of Riko's Pizza, Rodd Salvatore –Riko's Westport franchisee on behalf of all five franchisee partners, Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker, Westport-Weston Chamber of Commerce President Matthew Mandell, State Representative Jonathan Steinberg, and State Representative Dominique Johnson.

"On behalf of everyone at Riko's, I want to congratulate our Westport franchisees on their grand opening, as well as extend our gratitude to the Town of Westport and Chamber of Commerce, who have welcomed us into their community with open arms," said Rico Imbrogno, co-founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "We are honored to partner with such fantastic franchisees to open this new restaurant, which marks our sixth in Connecticut and 11th overall. Further, with the addition of Westport, Riko's now has a presence across the entire Gold Coast of Fairfield County, from the Stamford-Greenwich border to the Black Rock area of Fairfield. This showcases the incredible demand for Riko's throughout this highly competitive region for pizza and restaurants. The opening of our new Westport location also represents our third grand opening this year, all in different states, which highlights the growing reach that our brand has achieved. Fueled by this momentum, we are excited to continue expanding in 2025, with several more grand openings planned. Now, Westport residents, I urge you all to come check out your new local Riko's; the team is ready to serve you!"

Riko's Pizza of Westport operates Sunday through Thursday, 10 am–10 pm, and Friday and Saturday, 10 am–11 pm. For more information about Riko's Pizza of Westport or to place an order, please visit https://www.rikospizza.com/westport .

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates four corporate-owned and seven franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

