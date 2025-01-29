Riko's Pizza Opens 12th Location in Burlington, Vermont!

Riko's Pizza partners with new franchisee to open its first location in Vermont, marking the brand's eighth franchisee-owned location and fifth expansion state

Located in the heart of Burlington, less than a mile from Lake Champlain and the University of Vermont

STAMFORD, Conn. and BURLINGTON, Vt., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company"), a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept, announced today the grand opening of its newest location in Burlington, Vermont. This new restaurant is the Company's first in Vermont, eighth franchised location, and 12th overall, with other locations in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, and New York. Famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and extensive selection of craft drinks, Riko's newest location is situated right in downtown Burlington at 83 Church Street, within walking distance to Lake Champlain and the University of Vermont.

On January 21, local dignitaries and community leaders joined Riko’s corporate leadership and the Riko’s Burlington team for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of Riko’s Pizza of Burlington, Vermont.

Key features of the new Riko's Pizza of Burlington include:

5,000 square-foot restaurant capable of comfortably serving up to 125 guests;

Incorporates both Riko's iconic rustic-urban décor and the character of the local community;

25-foot-long bar with 14 stools and 18 beers on tap, including favorites from local breweries such as Switchback, Zero Gravity, Queen City, and BBCO;

13 large TVs throughout the restaurant, catering to sports fans;

Complete Riko's Pizza menu of famous tavern-style pizzas, oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, fan-favorite desserts, and a growing list of appetizers;

Over 14 wines and specialty cocktails;

Accommodations for large groups, kids' parties, fundraisers, live music, outdoor dining, and other special events; and

A separate carry-out order section for easier takeout and delivery.

Riko's Pizza of Burlington is being opened in partnership with a new franchisee, Thomas Jacobson ("TJ"). A Connecticut native who has been a Riko's customer and fan for over a decade, TJ brings 30 years of business leadership and operational experience to this new Riko's franchise.

"On behalf of the Riko's Burlington team, we are incredibly proud to see our hard work and vision for this location finally come to fruition. We couldn't have done it without immense support from the larger Riko's family, my amazing staff, or the City of Burlington, who enthusiastically welcomed us into their community with open arms," said TJ, Riko's Pizza of Burlington Franchisee. "I am thrilled at the opportunity to combine my deep-seeded love for this city with my love of Riko's Pizza! It's a dream come true to bring these thin-crust pies and unique menu concepts to Burlington, and to introduce the unique Riko's brand to an entirely new market. I encourage everyone—whether you're studying at UVM, visiting Lake Champlain, or are a long-time resident—to consider Riko's Pizza a go-to destination for a delicious bite to eat, cheering on your favorite team, hosting a celebration, and making lasting memories with family and friends."

To celebrate the grand opening of its Burlington location, the Company hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on January 21, which featured remarks from Rico Imbrogno, founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza; Kara Alnasrawi, Director of Business & Workforce Development at the Church Street Marketplace; and State Senator Martine Larocque Gulick.

"Riko's is extremely grateful to the Burlington community for supporting us in bringing our one-of-a-kind pizza concept to the famous Church Street," said Rico Imbrogno, CEO of Riko's Pizza. "On behalf of the entire organization, I want to extend a huge congratulations to TJ and the Riko's Burlington staff on the grand opening of the first Riko's Pizza in Vermont, a state where I have long spent a tremendous amount of time with my family, and for helping to deliver our 12th restaurant overall. Being based in Connecticut, we have a deep admiration for vibrant and diverse New England cities like Burlington, which is why this incredible location was at the top of our list for spreading our growing footprint. As we look ahead in 2025, we are excited to continue this momentum by introducing Riko's Pizza to many more pizza-loving communities in need of a thin-crust 'bar pie' revolution. Now, to citizens of Burlington—our doors are now open, and I urge the entire Green Mountain State community to come on in for the best pizza experience Vermont has to offer!"

Riko's Pizza of Burlington operates every day of the week (Sunday – Saturday) from 11 am – 10 pm. For more information about Riko's Pizza of Burlington or to place an order, please visit www.rikospizza.com/burlington .

For more information on Riko's Pizza, including franchising opportunities, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates four corporate-owned and eight franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, tasty apps, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's experience with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

Contact:

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza