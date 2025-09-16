Riko's Pizza Unveils Updated Food Menu and Launches Catering Service

Updated food menu introduces Riko's craveable sliders—available in American Cheeseburger, Italian Meatball, and Nashville Hot Chicken—as part of the brand's new shareables offerings

Riko's adds its successful summer LTO salad pizzas—Mediterranean Chicken & Spinach, BBQ Chicken Ranch, and re-invented Chicken Caesar—to its full-time food menu, along with its new salad ordering format: in a bowl, on a pie, or in a wrap

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riko's Pizza ("Riko's" or the "Company" or "Brand"), a highly differentiated tavern-style ("bar pie") franchise concept, announced today the launch of its updated food menu and new catering service. Available in all Riko's locations across Connecticut, Florida, and New York, Riko's updated food menu includes:

Tavern-Style Pizza: Riko's 13 famous specialty bar pie recipes, as well as unlimited create-your-own options with more than 40 different sauces, cheeses, meats, veggies, drizzles, and other toppings to choose from;





Riko's 13 famous specialty bar pie recipes, as well as unlimited create-your-own options with more than 40 different sauces, cheeses, meats, veggies, drizzles, and other toppings to choose from; Made-to-Order Salads: 13 signature salad recipes, including the addition of Riko's successful summer LTO offerings: Mediterranean Chicken & Spinach, BBQ Chicken Ranch, and the re-invented Chicken Caesar. Additionally, the updated menu makes permanent Riko's new salad ordering format: in a bowl, on a pie, or in a whole wheat wrap.





13 signature salad recipes, including the addition of Riko's successful summer LTO offerings: Mediterranean Chicken & Spinach, BBQ Chicken Ranch, and the re-invented Chicken Caesar. Additionally, the updated menu makes permanent Riko's new salad ordering format: in a bowl, on a pie, or in a whole wheat wrap. Oven-Roasted Wings: Seasoned with Riko's secret blend of herbs and spices, then baked to crispy perfection and served either plain or tossed in one of six signature sauces: Riko's House Wing Sauce, Buffalo, Barbecue, Teriyaki, Hot Honey, or Nashville Hot.





Seasoned with Riko's secret blend of herbs and spices, then baked to crispy perfection and served either plain or tossed in one of six signature sauces: Riko's House Wing Sauce, Buffalo, Barbecue, Teriyaki, Hot Honey, or Nashville Hot. Craveable Shareables: Riko's expanded collection of appetizers now includes sliders—available in American Cheeseburger, Italian Meatball, and Nashville Hot Chicken—as well as the Brand's popular Burrata, Mozzarella Sticks, and Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls.





Riko's expanded collection of appetizers now includes sliders—available in American Cheeseburger, Italian Meatball, and Nashville Hot Chicken—as well as the Brand's popular Burrata, Mozzarella Sticks, and Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls. Fan-Favorite Desserts: Four different dessert offerings for all types of sweet tooths. These include an improved New York Cheesecake and Riko's beloved Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, as well as new additions, including Tiramisu and Chocolate Temptation Cake.

Updates to Riko's food menu were driven by the Company's expanded culinary innovation team, which is led by President and Chief Operating Officer Carl Bachmann, who brings decades of menu development experience to Riko's, including in the pizza sector. Riko's also partnered with sommeliers, beer experts, and mixologists to develop an accompanying wine pairing for each specialty pie on the updated food menu.

"It is hard to imagine that our menu could get any better, but somehow our incredible team found a way," said Rico Imbrogno, founder and CEO of Riko's Pizza. "More pizzas, better salads, a wider range of wing sauces, and the addition of our wraps, craveable shareables, and elevated desserts take our food menu to a whole new level. Since our inception, our focus has been on offering something for everyone while finding new ways to improve the customer experience. These updates are reflective of that mission, and I cannot stress enough how quickly everybody needs to get to their nearest Riko's to try our updated menu!"

In line with the launch of Riko's updated food menu, the Company has also launched its new, expanded catering service with ezCater, the leading food tech platform for workplaces in the U.S. Through ezCater, Riko's will now offer seamless ordering and dedicated catering-style offerings across all food menu items, enabling the Company to better serve businesses, schools, parties, and other group gatherings. Currently, Riko's locations in Stamford, Norwalk, and Darien, CT, offer this enhanced catering program, with the goal of having all corporate-owned locations and franchisees who choose to participate come online in the next few months.

"These are major steps forward for Riko's that enhance our customer experience from end-to-end," added Mr. Bachmann. "In this industry, if you are not innovating, you are dying—no matter how successful you think you are. Continuous improvement is essential to the growth and evolution of any brand, and that will always be a cornerstone of Riko's go-forward strategy. These food menu updates combine the unique qualities of our cooking style and techniques with the latest consumer trends. Equally as strategic, our catering service opens an entirely new avenue of growth for our company and provides customers with even more opportunities to enjoy their Riko's favorites."

To view Riko's updated food menu, visit www.RikosPizza.com. To place a catering order, find your nearest Riko's Pizza location at www.ezcater.com.

About Riko's Pizza:

Founded in 2011, Riko's Pizza is a highly differentiated pizza franchise concept famous for its super-thin crust tavern-style pies, local neighborhood atmosphere, and an extensive selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. The fast-growing brand currently operates four corporate-owned and five franchise-owned locations across Connecticut, Florida, and New York. The Company has numerous other U.S. locations in the pipeline, with a core focus on select markets throughout the East Coast. Riko's Pizza is known for its one-of-a-kind menu, which features signature tavern-style pizza recipes—such as the iconic Hot Oil Pie—oven-roasted wings, made-to-order salads, craveable shareables, and fan-favorite desserts. Riko's locations offer both eat-in and takeout, with each site having a modern layout with a large bar, open-spaced dining rooms, outdoor spaces, numerous TVs, and a rustic-urban décor that incorporates the character of the local community. A go-to destination for families, parties, and watching sports a-like, Riko's Pizza is on a mission to redefine America's love affair with pizza. For more information about Riko's Pizza, including franchising, please visit www.RikosFranchise.com .

Contact:

Kasara Philippas

Gaffney Bennett PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Riko’s Pizza