RIMAC Seguros Joins Plug and Play's Health Platform in Silicon Valley

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RIMAC Seguros, the leading insurance company in Peru with 3 million customers, today announced they have entered into a strategic partnership with Plug and Play Tech Center, the world's leading corporate innovation platform based in Silicon Valley. RIMAC Seguros joined the Plug and Play Health program to leverage early-stage emerging technology incubating in the U.S. and around the world. The collaboration will enable RIMAC Seguros to increase consumer access to innovative digital-first solutions that help them lead healthier lives.

Plug and Play Health works with 40 global providers, life science, insurance, and industry corporations to offer healthcare-focused innovation and a startup sourcing model that addresses industry-specific hurdles in health innovation. This will help corporate partners improve patient care and outcomes, enhance the provider experience, and positively impact healthcare.

As a Plug and Play Health member, RIMAC Seguros continues its commitment to deliver the best combination of healthcare and value in the industry and to find and provide real-world solutions that simplify healthcare processes and improve quality of life.

"This partnership enables RIMAC Seguros to connect to cutting-edge technology and bring the next generation of products and services to improve the access of Peruvians to quality healthcare over the next few years," says Juan Luis Larrabure, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of RIMAC Seguros.

"We are excited to work with RIMAC Seguros, a leader in health industry innovation, to connect them to the world's best startups that help bring digital health technologies to market faster," says Jennifer Thomas, Managing Director of Plug and Play Health.

About RIMAC Seguros

RIMAC is the leading company in the insurance sector in Peru, belonging to the Breca Group, one of the most important corporate holding companies in the country. It has more than 126 years of existence and in 2021 was recognized as the most sustainable insurer in Peru according to the results of the Merco Social Responsibility - ESG Ranking. RIMAC stands out for its commitment to society, informing and educating based on the importance of prevention and the well-being of Peruvian families.

For more information, visit https://www.rimac.com/

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is the leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we're present in 50+ locations across 5 continents. We offer corporate innovation programs and help our corporate partners in every stage of their innovation journey, from education to execution. We also organize startup acceleration programs and have built an in-house VC to drive innovation across multiple industries where we've invested in hundreds of successful companies including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, N26, PayPal, and Rappi. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

