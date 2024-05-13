Ring and Drew Barrymore Invite Pet Parents to Join in Raising Half a Million Dollars to Support Shelter Animals Across the U.S.

"Every year, approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters nationwide, and now more than ever it's a great time to support your local shelter by opening your heart and home to an animal in need," said Matt Bershadker, President and CEO, ASPCA. "We are thankful to Ring and Drew Barrymore for shining a light on adoptable pets and the joy pets bring to a home."

To raise awareness for pets in shelters, Ring tapped pet mom of seven, actress, and talk show host Drew Barrymore to help spread the word. The passionate animal advocate stars in a new heartwarming and amusing short film to reveal the Ring Pet Portraits campaign, with her rescue dog and co-star, Douglas. The tension builds as Drew buys time in breaking the news to Douglas that he can't participate in Ring Pet Portraits because he's a nepo puppy. Plus, Jeremy, the bearded dragon and part of the Barrymore family also lands a cameo, appearing distraught on camera that she too can't participate. In Douglas's first official on-screen role, the pup-star brought a range of drama he could only ever learn from his loving mom, Drew.

"It was absolutely love at first sight for all seven of my pets that fill my home with so much joy and a little dose of chaos from time to time," said Drew Barrymore. "I'm honored to join Ring on this important mission, celebrate the special bonds and pride pet parents have for their animals, and help generate donations to the ASPCA and local animal shelters."

If there's one thing pet parents have in common, it's the desire to share unexpected and delightful moments captured on camera with anyone who will watch. And Ring wants to see it all – from the sweet head turns when they hear mom's voice using the Two-Way Talk camera feature, to a full 360-degree view on Ring's new Pan Tilt Indoor Cam of the mess they made at home.

For pet parents who believe their pet is destined for fame, eligible submissions tagged with hashtag #contest in addition to #RingPets will be entered in a contest for one pet to appear in an upcoming Ring commercial. Drew Barrymore is teaming up with the ASPCA to help choose one lucky winner. Check out the official rules for a full list of eligibility requirements2.

To join Drew Barrymore and Ring on this important mission, please visit www.ring.com/pet-portraits and follow along at @ring.

Visit ring.com to learn more about Ring's product line-up, including its new integrated pan-tilt camera, Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam that gives pet parents a 360 degree view of their room when they are away.

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to make neighborhoods safer, for everyone. From the Video Doorbell, DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer customers affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making security accessible and convenient for everyone—while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

