Ring and Habitat for Humanity team up to build safer, stronger communities

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ring and Habitat for Humanity announced a new program to bolster the safety and security of homeowners and build more connected communities across the country. Ring is donating $1 million worth of Ring Video Doorbells, which will be available at the request of new Habitat homeowners to be installed on new Habitat homes built in the U.S. in 2021.

Ring and Habitat share a commitment to creating safe and secure places for families to grow. With the donation of Ring Video Doorbells, Ring and Habitat will offer families peace of mind when they're at home, and when they're away. The Ring Video Doorbell, equipped with HD video, two-way talk and advanced motion settings, can help supplement neighborhood safety measures and maintain safe communities.

"Every family deserves a stable start in a safe and secure home, and we're thankful to work with Ring to provide an added layer of safety and security for new Habitat homeowners," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of corporate and cause marketing partnerships. "Families who feel safe and stable in their homes often achieve better education, employment opportunities, and maintain better health and wellness."

Habitat organizations across the U.S. may opt to install the doorbells during new home construction or during home repairs. Ring is including a Ring Protect Plan subscription for the life of each donated device to ensure that the added safety provided creates no additional expenses for Habitat homeowners.

"At Ring, we believe when communities come together, safer neighborhoods become a reality," said Leila Rouhi, president of Ring. "We are thrilled to be working with Habitat for Humanity, which has made incredible strides in helping build safer and stronger communities. Ring is always looking at ways we can make a meaningful impact on local communities and through this program, we hope to support Habitat's mission by also providing families with added peace of mind in their new neighborhoods."

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Ring

Since its founding in 2013, Ring has been on a mission to help make neighborhoods safer. From the first-ever video doorbell, to the award-winning DIY Ring Alarm system, Ring's smart home security product line, as well as the Neighbors app, offer users affordable whole-home and neighborhood security. At Ring, we are committed to making home and neighborhood security accessible and effective for everyone -- while working hard to bring communities together. Ring is an Amazon company. For more information, visit www.ring.com. With Ring, you're always home.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

