RING IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH LG'S EXTENDED BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNTS ON HOME APPLIANCES

Experience Huge Savings on LG Kitchen, Laundry, Cleaning Appliances, and More

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Black Friday, shoppers can take advantage of some of the season's best deals from America's most reliable line of home appliances and the #1 appliance brand in the United States.1 Through Dec. 4, LG Electronics USA is offering hundreds of dollars in savings on top appliances and free installation on select LG refrigerators or laundry products.2

Transform Your Home into a Winter Wonderland with LG STUDIO's Essence White

Shop for some of the season's best deals from LG, America's most reliable line of home appliances and the #1 appliance brand in the United States.

For a timeless and streamlined look, LG STUDIO Essence White appliances create an effortless aesthetic featuring a soft matte-white finish that complements any kitchen or home design. The Essence White product lineup includes kitchen essentials such as slide-in ranges, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryers and more.

Holiday cooking for the whole family is a breeze with LG STUDIO's 6.3-cubic-foot Insta-View® Gas Slide-in Range with ProBake Convection® and Air Fry (LSGS6338N), now $1,999 ( $900 off MSRP). Inspired by pro-style ranges, this LG STUDIO range features a back-wall heating element for optimal heat distribution, ensuring perfect browning on top and bottom – ideal for holiday cookie baking. With the Insta-View Window, you can check on your favorite dishes without opening the door and letting heat escape. Plus, control your appliance remotely with ThinQ® technology, making holiday entertaining stress free.

( off MSRP). Inspired by pro-style ranges, this LG STUDIO range features a back-wall heating element for optimal heat distribution, ensuring perfect browning on top and bottom – ideal for holiday cookie baking. With the Insta-View Window, you can check on your favorite dishes without opening the door and letting heat escape. Plus, control your appliance remotely with ThinQ® technology, making holiday entertaining stress free. Clean with ease using LG STUDIO's Smart Top Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, TrueSteam® and Dynamic Heat Dry™ (SDWB24W3), now $1,199 ( $300 off MSRP). Its exclusive Essence White finish adds sophistication and a timeless look, while LG's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle gets dishes sparkling clean in less time.

( off MSRP). Its exclusive Essence White finish adds sophistication and a timeless look, while LG's leading 1-hour wash and dry cycle gets dishes sparkling clean in less time. Enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers or heat up frozen appetizers with the LG STUDIO 1.7-cubic-foot Over-the-Range Convection Microwave Oven with Air Fry (MHES1738N) now $849 ( $100 off MSRP). With LG's Convection Technology, this microwave to serve as a second oven – perfect for baking or roasting your favorite foods faster.

( off MSRP). With LG's Convection Technology, this microwave to serve as a second oven – perfect for baking or roasting your favorite foods faster. Save time, space, energy and water with the ENERGY STAR® certified LG STUDIO WashTower™ Smart Front Load 5.0-cubic-foot Washer and 7.4-cubic-foot Gas Dryer with Center Control® (SWWG50W4). With its ultra-large capacity and ezDispense detergent feature, you can fit more into every load and run fewer cycles, now available for $2,299 ( $500 off MSRP).

Feel Festive with LG's MyColor Refrigerator

LG's all-new Smart InstaView Door-in-Door® Standard-Depth MAX 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with MyColor™ (LF29S8365S) is available now for $2,699 ($400 off MSRP). Customize the color of the InstaView window's interior LED lighting with five vibrant color options3 to fit your mood, complement your kitchen, or to get into the holiday spirit. Maximize your space with 29 cubic feet of capacity and wide-open shelves for all your entertaining needs – all in a sleek, contemporary design and ENERGY STAR certified energy savings.

Sweep Up Savings on the CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum

Save $300 on LG's CordZero™ All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty, Power Mop Pro & Dual Floor Max Nozzles (A949KTMS), now available for $700. Two upgraded batteries let you charge and clean simultaneously for up to 200 minutes4 while the Kompressor™ compresses debris in the bin to increase capacity5. The CordZero provides an all-in-one cleaning solution, allowing you to tidy up quickly, just in time for your guests.

Relax and Refresh with Top Deals on LG's Air Care Products

From an expansive living room to a home office, the LG PuriCare AeroTower™ with NanoFiber True HEPA (U10CS1C), now $299.99 ($100 of MSRP), provides cleaner air where and when you need it, with coverage for rooms up to 744 square feet at one air change per hour (ACH). The product's sleek, streamlined design gives you get all the benefits of powerful air filtration with none of the trade-offs when it comes to style.

Save $100 on the ENERGY STAR certified LG PuriCare™ 360 with NanoFiber True HEPA (AS601HBB0), now $199.99. It operates at whisper-quiet levels as low as 23 decibels6. Enjoy the benefits of cleaner air anytime, day or night, without distraction.

Keep Warm and Cozy with these LG ENERGY STAR Laundry Deals

Maximize your laundry capacity with LG's 5.5-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart Top Load Washer (WT8600CB). Designed for ultimate convenience, this washer uses AI technology to automatically select the optimal wash settings for each load, ensuring your clothes get the care they need. Never miss a sock or glove with LG's EasyUnload™ feature and ergonomic design which makes transferring laundry effortless. Now available for $949 , with $350 off MSRP.

, with off MSRP. Streamline laundry day with LG's 7.3-cubic-foot Ultra Large Capacity Rear Control Electric and Gas Dryers, featuring the innovative LG EasyLoad™ Door DLEX8600BE). With AI Fabric Sensors that adjust drying settings based on fabric type and Smart Pairing™ technology to sync seamlessly with LG washers, these dryers deliver a smarter, more efficient experience. The dual-opening EasyLoad™ door adds flexibility for loading and unloading. Now available for $1,049 with $350 off MSRP.

with off MSRP. Save $800 on the Single Unit Front Load LG WashTower with Center Control 4.5-cubic-foot Washer and 7.4-cubic-foot Electric Dryer (WKEX200HBA). Now retailing for $1,799 , this space-saving single unit vertical design features LG's sleek Center Control LED display, making laundry easy to reach and less of a chore.

For more details and to shop all of LG's Friday savings, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

These promotions may or may not be able to be combined with one another.

1 #1 Appliance Brand in the US | Source: OpenBrand Quarterly Consumer Survey - Units & Dollars, Major Appliances (AHAM Core 6) Q2-Q3 2024

2 Purchase select LG Refrigerator or Laundry product and receive Free Installation. Available only on lg.com. To receive the free installation, the "In-Home Delivery with Installation" shipping option must be selected during checkout. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable.

3 Five colors available by default. The color and brightness of the MyColorTM LED light may vary based on the environment where the refrigerator is installed. Leaving the MyColorTM light on for prolonged periods may reduce the lifetime of the LED light.

4 In normal mode without Dual Floor Max Nozzle using two batteries.

5 Vs models without Kompressor™ Technology.

6 When used in Sleep mode.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60 billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions, and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

