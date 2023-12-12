Ring in the New Year in the Mile High City

- From firework shows, concerts, parties and more, there are endless ways to celebrate the new year in Denver. -

DENVER, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mile High City is ready to ring in 2024 with a bang. Families can experience memorable holiday traditions - including a free, ball drop-style countdown at 9 p.m. around the Mile High Tree in Civic Center Park - as well as other spectacular light displays, New Year's parties, festive events, museum exhibitions, live music and more.

New Year's Eve fireworks in downtown Denver, Colorado.
Below are some fun ways to celebrate the new year. Many downtown hotels are offering packages, such as the Catbird's Disco Dreaming package, Le Méridien Denver Downtown's New Year's Eve Staycation, The Maven's No Champagne Problems New Year's Eve package and 11th Avenue Hostel's 20% off for NYE, making it the perfect place for a weekend getaway. For a full list, check out the VISIT DENVER website

New Year's Eve Fireworks & Downtown Fun

New Year's Eve at The Mile High Tree Presented by Xfinity
Dec. 31, 2023; 9 p.m., Civic Center Park
Join in on the family-friendly celebration as The Mile High Tree will host a special ball drop-style countdown to ring in the new year. The show will begin at 9pm with a 60-second cascading countdown along the seven-story, 110-foot-tall immersive art tree and will immediately precede the first downtown firework display. Admission is free!

Downtown Fireworks
Dec. 31, 2023; 9 p.m. and midnight, Downtown
The sky will once again sparkle over downtown at the close of 2023 with the New Year's Eve Fireworks. The two 8-minute spectacular fireworks show will occur at 9 p.m. and midnight. The identical fireworks shows can be seen near the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel and in the middle of downtown near Curtis Street.

IgNight NYE
Dec. 31, 2023, Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer St, Denver
ONE Denver presents IgNight. Attendees will experience the spectacle of fire as 50+ foot tall hot air balloon's ignite the night, the frosted, delicate intricacy of ice sculptures crafted before your very eyes and family-friendly activities like a glow-in-the-dark scavenger hunt and interactive movie characters. ONE Denver (Office of Nighttime Economy Denver) works to preserve the cultural identity of Denver while building a vibrant, safe, and inclusive city nightlife ecosystem that benefits all residents.

New Year's Eve Parties

Denver New Year's Gatsby's White Rose Gala
Dec. 31 2023, The Ritz-Carlton
Immerse yourself in the Roaring 20's theme, complete with art deco decor and a crowd dressed in the period's finest attire. Revel in the luxury of The Ritz-Carlton, a premier destination that amplifies the gala's grandeur.

Denver NYE Black Tie Party
Dec. 31, 2023, Asterisk Denver
The Denver NYE Black Tie Party is the perfect way to ring in the new year in style. Enjoy an open bar all night, live music from an incredible local cover band, and top live DJs spinning top 40s, EDM, old school hip hop, R&B, and all your classics.

8th Annual Nocturne New Year's Eve Celebration
Dec. 31, 2023; 5:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., Nocturne
Sip the night away with Champagne and sublime cocktails and enjoy delectable plates created by Nocturne's culinary team as you take in the sounds of the ever-swinging Wil Swindler/Marion Powers Quintet.

"Union Station Through the Ages" New Year's Party
Dec. 31, 2023, Denver Union Station
Step into a kaleidoscope of eras inside the Beaux Art Great Hall of Denver Union Station, where the echoes of history converge with the excitement of the present to help inform the future, creating a magical night that traverses the corridors of time. Each era will unfold in a tapestry of glamour, nostalgia, and jubilant festivity. Tickets are limited and advanced reservations are required for each experience. All guests must be at least 21 years old.

Family-Friendly New Year's Events

Noon Year's Eve
Dec. 31, 2023; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
In conjunction with Snow Days, get all the glitz and glam of New York City's Times Square before bedtime! There will be ball drops at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., plus music, tasty treats from The Teaching Kitchen and more.

Downtown Aquarium New Year's Eve Family Celebration
Dec. 31, 2023, Downtown Aquarium
Ring in the New Year with Downtown Aquarium's mascot, Sharkey! Celebrate with a delicious buffet, a balloon drop, contests and giveaways for the kids! Reservations required.

Music & Performing Arts

'Spookadelia: Doubt's Echo'
Thru Dec. 31, 2023, Spectra Art Space
Each room and section of this indoor/outdoor experience is immersive, interactive and full of surprises. The installations and experience, while "spooky" are also family-friendly and full of delight! Go on a self-guided journey through the Mirror Realm, aka Doubt's Echo, on a mission to conquer Doubt and his duplicitous minions.

Decadence
Dec. 30, 2023, Colorado Convention Center
Decadence with Cosmic Gate, Deathpact, Ganja White Night, HE$H, ILLENIUM, John Summit, Justin Jay, Of The Trees, Ray Volpe, SOFI TUKKER (Hybrid DJ Set), Subtronics and Two Friends live at the Colorado Convention Center.

Nikki Glaser
Dec. 30–31, 2023, Paramount Theatre
Comedian Nikki Glaser graces the Paramount Theatre for two nights of her "The Good Girl Tour."

CloZee
Dec. 30–31, 2023, AEG Presents - The Mission Ballroom
AEG Presents welcomes CloZee live at Mission Ballroom for the last two nights of 2023.

Neal Francis
Dec. 31, 2023, The Ogden Theatre
Live For Live Music welcomes "Neal Francis - Francis Comes Alive with The Texas Gentlemen" live at the Ogden Theatre.

Museum & Gallery Exhibitions

Borderlands of Southern Colorado
Thru Dec. 31, 2023, History Colorado Center
Presented in English and Spanish, Borderlands explores the shifting geopolitical history of southern Colorado. This area, framed by mountains and rivers, is naturally conducive to unique and resilient forms of cultural connection.

Vision and Resolve
Thru Dec. 31, 2023, Center for Colorado Women's History
This exhibition illuminates how women and their social movements have impacted Colorado's History. Focusing on suffragist Ida Clark DePriest, gay rights activist Mary Lopez Dussart, disability rights activist Laura Hershey, civic activist Anne Evans and the women leaders of Casa Verde Mothers of Pueblo, this Vision and Resolve allows visitors to experience their stories along with artifacts from the History Colorado Collection.

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects 
Thru Jan. 1, 2024, Denver Art Museum
A series of thematic installations drawn primarily from the architecture and design collection, this exhibition illustrates the abundance and versatility of approaches to design.

Sporting Events

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec. 29, 2023; 7 p.m., Ball Arena

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks
Dec. 31, 2023; 6 p.m., Ball Arena

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Dec. 31, 2023; 2:25 p.m., Empower Field at Mile High

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets
Jan. 1, 2023; 7 p.m., Ball Arena

More Holiday Events & Activities

Holiday Lights & Sights Bus Tour
Nov. 25–Dec. 30, 2023, Downtown Denver
This holiday season, embark on a fun-filled, 90-minute Denver holiday lights bus tour as you take in all of the magic and cheer of this festive time of year in The Mile High City. Enjoy the unique history, architecture and beauty of Denver's holiday lights and top sights at night during this limited-run Denver holiday lights experience.

Tinseltown: Christmas Bar
Dec. 1–30, 2023, Denver Pavilions
Tinseltown is coming, just in time for winter! The all-encompassing Christmas-themed pop-up is overflowing with holly jolly Christmas spirit, with Santa, elves, presents, tinsel, festive tunes and lots of winter warmer drinks, including a fabulous Christmas cocktail menu.

Denver Milk Market New Year's Day Drag Queen Bingo Brunch
Jan. 1, 2024, Denver Milk Market
Start 2024 off with a fun Drag Queen Bingo Brunch on Monday, Jan. 1st from 11 a.m.1 p.m. featuring bottomless mimosas, prizes, delicious brunch dishes & more! Open to all.

