The article outlines why separate flood coverage is essential for homeowners facing regional weather and drainage risks.

HARLINGEN, Texas, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What risks do homeowners face if they rely only on standard home insurance in flood-prone areas? HelloNation has published a HelloNation article that provides the answer, explaining why flood insurance is a critical consideration for properties across the Rio Grande Valley.

Doug Thompson, Agency Owner Speed Speed

The HelloNation article explains that standard home insurance policies typically do not cover flood damage. While these policies may protect against fire, theft, or wind-related events, water damage from rising floodwaters is almost always excluded. In South Texas, where hurricanes, tropical systems, and heavy rainfall are common, this gap in coverage can leave homeowners exposed to significant financial loss.

The article emphasizes that understanding FEMA flood zones is a key step in evaluating risk. Properties in Cameron County and nearby areas are classified based on their likelihood of flooding, and some high-risk zones require coverage for mortgage approval. However, the article notes that homes outside these designated zones are not immune. Unexpected flooding caused by urban runoff, storm surges, or drainage issues has affected many properties beyond mapped high-risk areas.

Insurance Agent Doug Thompson is featured in the article as a source of insight into how local conditions influence flood risk and coverage needs. The article explains that working with an experienced insurance agent can help homeowners interpret FEMA maps, assess elevation factors, and understand historical flooding patterns. This localized knowledge is presented as essential when making decisions about Rio Grande Valley flood insurance.

The article also compares flood policy options. Coverage is often available through the National Flood Insurance Program, as well as private insurers that may offer higher limits or more flexible terms. The article describes how homeowners should review what each policy includes, such as protection for structural damage, personal belongings, and temporary living expenses during repairs. Understanding these details helps ensure that flood insurance provides meaningful protection.

Cost considerations are another important factor discussed in the article. Premiums are influenced by several variables, including flood zone classification, building elevation, and construction type. The article explains that mitigation efforts, such as installing flood vents or improving drainage, may help reduce premiums while also lowering overall risk. For many homeowners, the cost of a flood policy is small compared to the potential expense of repairing significant water damage.

The HelloNation article further highlights the importance of reviewing existing home insurance policies. Many homeowners are unaware that water damage is only covered when it originates from within the home, such as a burst pipe, rather than external flooding. Insurance Agent Doug Thompson is referenced as an example of a professional who can help clarify these distinctions and identify coverage gaps before a loss occurs.

Preparedness extends beyond purchasing a policy. The article describes how homeowners can take practical steps such as adjusting landscaping, elevating key systems, and creating emergency plans. These measures, combined with flood insurance, create a more complete approach to managing risk in South Texas environments.

Ultimately, the article presents Rio Grande Valley flood insurance as a necessary layer of protection for homeowners navigating unpredictable weather conditions. By understanding FEMA flood zones, comparing policy options, and consulting knowledgeable professionals, residents can make informed decisions that safeguard both their property and financial stability.

Separate Flood Coverage for Rio Grande Valley Homes features insights from Doug Thompson, Insurance Agent of Harlingen, Texas, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content with storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven, good-news articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation