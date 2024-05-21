Ripley PR named one of Newsweek's Top PR Agencies for 2024

Agency receives high rankings in national survey of industry leaders for their expertise and results in fields of specialization

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ripley PR, an award-winning global public relations agency specializing in skilled trades, manufacturing, franchising and B2B technology, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Top PR Agencies for 2024.

To highlight the public relations agencies that are the most recommended in their sector or specialization in the United States, Newsweek partnered with Statista to release the list of America's Best PR agencies this month.

Ripley PR receives high rankings in Newsweek's national survey of industry leaders for its results in various client sectors and expertise in its fields of specialization.

The final list of 150 agencies is based on a survey of PR agency employees and owners, as well as people who work in the PR, communications or marketing departments of an American company. The agencies with the most recommendations represent 11 client sectors and 13 specializations. Sectors include areas of practice like consumer goods, health care and industrial and manufacturing services. The specializations focus on services such as event planning, media strategy and influencer relations.

"Receiving this award is a particularly humbling experience since we were nominated by professionals who work in the industries we serve, and they supported us throughout the process," said Ripley PR founder and CEO Heather Ripley. "It's evidence that our clients trust the expertise of our dedicated team of practitioners who are committed to delivering outstanding results. They work hard every day to make sure our clients receive exceptional service on an individualized level."

According to the Newsweek and Statista ranking system, Ripley PR received a five-star ranking for its work in the Industrial and Manufacturing sector. The company also received four-star ratings in the following specializations:

Brand reputation and marketing

Event planning

Internal corporate communication and employee engagement

Media relations and advertising

Media strategy planning

"The team at Ripley PR is goal-oriented and strives to provide the best possible results for our clients," Ripley said. "We want to be partners with our clients, and we go out of our way to develop a relationship with them so we can build on our successes together. Our clients recognize that we advocate for them on a daily basis and this honor reinforces that our agency is among the best PR providers for the skilled trades, B2B tech, manufacturing and franchising industries."

Founded in 2013, Ripley PR offers its clients strategic communications services, including crisis and reputation management, communications strategies, media relations and strategic planning. The agency's unique combination of expertise and creativity in public relations helps clients build brand awareness, establish a positive reputation, and capture the attention of the news and trade media covering their industries.

About Ripley PR

Ripley PR is an elite, global B2B public relations agency specializing in home service and building trades, manufacturing, B2B and franchising. Ripley PR has made Entrepreneur Magazine's annual list of Best PR Agencies for Franchises for the past five years, ranking No. 6 in 2023, and is also recognized as the top PR agency for the home service industry. Offering a full range of strategic communication services, including award recognition, crisis management, media relations and social media strategies, Ripley PR uses a blend of strategic business acumen and creative public relations branding to tell compelling stories and deliver measurable results. Ripley PR is a partner in IPREX, the $508 million network of more than 1,100 communication professionals in more than 100 markets globally. For more information, visit www.ripleypr.com or call 865-977-1973.

