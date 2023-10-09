Rippl and McLean Hospital collaborate to build 'first of its kind' dementia training program

Rippl Care

09 Oct, 2023

Dementia care innovators join forces to dramatically expand number of licensed and specialty trained clinicians to close giant expertise gap in the US

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rippl proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham to dramatically improve the training and development of a specialty workforce to care for seniors with dementia and other neurocognitive diseases. 

With the first Baby Boomer turning 80 in the next three years, we are in the earliest days of caring for the largest group of seniors in US history. According to the Alzheimer's Association, at age 85, 1 in 3 seniors will develop Alzheimer's Disease alone.  Many others will develop one of the over 200 known dementias.  The US does not have remotely enough specialized clinicians ready and able to guide patients, families and caregivers through this difficult journey. This unique collaboration joins together two dementia innovators to solve one of the country's most difficult healthcare challenges - preparing a workforce to care for the millions of seniors that will inevitably be challenged with dementia.

"When we founded Rippl, McLean Hospital was our very first stop. No medical institution in the country knows this disease better and the McLean team's deep expertise developing new and innovative approaches to psych-related care is unmatched," said Kris Engskov, Rippl Co-founder and CEO. "We couldn't be more excited to pioneer this new approach with such a talented group of clinicians."

The curriculum and training developed through this collaboration will be housed exclusively in Rippl Academy, Rippl's in-house dementia training program. Development is focused in four key areas:

Expertise and Training: Central to this collaboration is the development of the proprietary Foundational Dementia Training Series, exclusively designed for Rippl clinicians. This series will equip licensed care professionals, including nurse practitioners, social workers, and care navigators with the essential knowledge and expertise needed to provide comprehensive care to seniors with dementia.

Research-Informed Practices: The initiative will leverage the latest research findings and insights from pockets of excellence in the field of senior mental healthcare. By adopting research-informed, evidence-based practices, McLean Hospital and Rippl are committed to delivering the most effective and compassionate care to seniors living with dementia.

Increased Access: Both partners aim to expand access to high-quality mental healthcare services for seniors, bridging geographical gaps. Rippl's virtual care model ensures that seniors and their families can access the care they need, no matter where they reside.

Promoting Health Equity: Research has shown dementia targets minorities and socioeconomically challenged populations at far higher rates than others.  By developing training and development programs with an intentional focus on these unique populations, access will be expanded broadly and equitably.  

Dementia patients end up in the ER 1.4 million times a year. This collaborative effort is built to reduce emergency visits and inpatient admissions related to mental health crises experienced by seniors. These crises are not only emotionally disruptive for patients and their families but also place immense strain on the healthcare system. By proactively addressing seniors' mental health needs, McLean Hospital and Rippl aim to enhance the overall quality of life for this vulnerable population. "This project aligns closely with McLean's fundamental mission to provide compassionate expert mental health care to communities in great need," added Scott L. Rauch, MD, president and psychiatrist in chief, McLean Hospital. "Working closely with Rippl to share McLean's research and clinical expertise in senior mental health provides a unique opportunity to target the major gaps that exist in mental health care for this underserved population."

ABOUT RIPPL CARE

Rippl provides specialty dementia care for patients and caregivers, on demand. Rippl is pioneering a new care model to dramatically expand access to high quality, wraparound behavioral healthcare for seniors, their families and caregivers. https://ripplcare.com.

ABOUT McLEAN HOSPITAL 

McLean Hospital is consistently named the #1 freestanding psychiatric hospital in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. McLean Hospital is the largest psychiatric affiliate of Harvard Medical School and a member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system. www.mcleanhospital.org

