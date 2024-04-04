RISCPoint announces strategic partnership with anecdotes

CLEVELAND, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint, an industry leader in cloud, cybersecurity and compliance management consulting, has partnered with the leader in Compliance Operating Systems, anecdotes. The partnership brings enterprise-grade technology and leading-edge implementation methodology purpose built for the start-up and SMB space, providing access to enterprise-grade programs with the efficiency and price point needed for growing organizations.

RISCPoint will be offering exclusive access to bundled service and product-based solutions, custom developed to enable the rapid adoption of enterprise control frameworks that span the compliance eco-system (SOX, SOC 1 & 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, NIST 800-53, TISAX, GDPR and more). These bespoke solutions harness anecdotes' powerful data-driven solution and RISCPoint's expertise to enable security programs that build and establish trust, not check boxes.

Jacob Nix, CEO and Founder of RISCPoint, describes why this combination is so powerful - "The anecdotes platform brings a different approach to the compliance Operating System and Governance Risk and Compliance space. In a vertical that feels crowded and redundant anecdotes stands out as the leader by prioritizing security and best practices, while maintaining flexibility and customization. This truly allows us to build programs specific to the customer's needs, while reducing the manual effort everyone dreads about compliance."

The partnership is available for purchase directly on the RISCPoint website and will be launched via multiple hyper-scale marketplaces in the coming weeks. RISCPoint is excited extend it's mission to Leverage trust to provide a meaningful impact that creates opportunity and growth.

Ryan Lieser, Vice President, Partnerships & Alliances at anecdotes, "Our collaboration with RISCPoint signifies a commitment to innovation and client-centric solutions in the landscape of compliance and cybersecurity. By blending anecdotes' data-driven approach with RISCPoint's expertise, we're empowering businesses to not just meet regulatory requirements but to thrive in today's digital sphere with confidence."

RISCPoint is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of business focused cybersecurity and compliance services, which are custom tailored to individual environments and objectives. RISCPoint has extensive expertise in the areas shown below, and each engagement is customized to individual objectives. The RISCPoint methodology covers Program Readiness Assessments, Program Implementation, Remediation, Optimization, Audit Defense, and On-Going Support.

Enterprise Compliance Public Sector

+ SOC 2

+ FedRAMP

+ ISO 27001, 27017, 27018

+ StateRAMP

+ HITRUST

+ FISMA

+ HIPAA (NIST 800-66)

+ TX-RAMP

+ HIPAA Business Associate



+ CMMC



Governance

+ DOD DISA

+ Privacy (CCPA/CPRA, GDPR, ISO



+ ITAR



27701, etc.)

+ NIST 800-171

+ NIST CSF

+ NIST 800-172

+ WCAG 2.1, VPAT, and ADA

+ NIST 800-53











Cybersecurity Defense Risk Management

+ Red Teaming

+ Risk Assessments

+ Penetration Testing

+ Vendor Management

+ Ransomware Assessments

+ Virtual Compliance Team

+ Vulnerability Assessments

+ Virtual Executive Team (CISO, ISSO,

+ Incident Response Program



CIO, CTO)

+ Application Security

+ Plan Simulations (Business

+ Security Engineering



Continuity, Disaster Recovery,









Incident Response)

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint Advisory Group is an industry leader in providing custom-tailored security and compliance services. Founded with the vision to seamlessly integrate with teams, while utilizing only high-performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint has successfully served companies ranging from Fortune 10 to pre-Series A startups. To learn more, visit riscpoint.com/contact or call (888) 320-1327.

