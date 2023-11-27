RISCPoint Recognized by AWS for Cybersecurity & Compliance Expertise

CLEVELAND, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISCPoint, an industry leader in cybersecurity and compliance focused management consulting, is providing its world-class cybersecurity and compliance advisory services as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program.

RISCPoint's inclusion in the AWS GSCA Program is a testament to its proven expertise and experience helping customers achieve their cybersecurity compliance goals when building on AWS. The company's active participation in the program provides specialized consulting services designed to help AWS customers navigate the complexities across a variety of U.S. and global security compliance frameworks. RISCPoint is excited to partner with the GSCA Program to deliver value to mutual customers in their compliance journey.

RISCPoint is being recognized for our expertise in Public Sector Advisory services during re:Invent this week. Our Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Nix and Executive Vice President of Public Sector, Tony Bai, will help Cloud Service Providers understand the nuances of the authorization process for FedRAMP, StateRAMP and the Department of Defense's Defense Information Systems Agency Authorization process during an "Ask the Expert" interactive session.

RISCPoint has also begun a year-long campaign to invest in AWS Marketplace, launching a collaborative HITRUST offering as part of the AWS Global Security & Compliance Acceleration (GSCA) Program Bundles in collaboration with Schellman. RISCPoint will be expanding both partnered and independent offerings to bring meaningful offerings to the community in a transparent and easy to procure process. This helps further RISCPoint's mission to Leverage trust to provide a meaningful impact that creates opportunity and growth.

Jacob Nix, CEO and Founder of RISCPoint, said, "We are proud of what we have built here at RISCPoint, our Mission and Values have allowed us to attract the best and brightest in Cybersecurity and Compliance. We're proud to be recognized by AWS for our capabilities and look forward to working with AWS."

RISCPoint is proud to offer a comprehensive suite of business focused cybersecurity and compliance services, which are custom tailored to individual environments and objectives. RISCPoint has extensive expertise in the areas shown below, and each engagement is customized to individual objectives. The RISCPoint methodology covers Program Readiness Assessments, Program Implementation, Remediation, Optimization, Audit Defense, and On-Going Support.

Enterprise Compliance Public Sector + SOC 2 + FedRAMP + ISO 27001, 27017, 27018 + StateRAMP + HITRUST + FISMA + HIPAA (NIST 800-66) + TX-RAMP + HIPAA Business Associate + CMMC

Governance + DOD DISA + Privacy (CCPA/CPRA, GDPR, ISO + ITAR

27701, etc.) + NIST 800-171 + NIST CSF + NIST 800-172 + WCAG 2.1, VPAT, and ADA + NIST 800-53



Cybersecurity Defense Risk Management + Red Teaming + Risk Assessments + Penetration Testing + Vendor Management + Ransomware Assessments + Virtual Compliance Team + Vulnerability Assessments + Virtual Executive Team (CISO, ISSO, + Incident Response Program

CIO, CTO) + Application Security + Plan Simulations (Business + Security Engineering

Continuity, Disaster Recovery,





Incident Response)

About RISCPoint

RISCPoint Advisory Group is an industry leader in providing custom-tailored security and compliance services. Founded with the vision to seamlessly integrate with teams, while utilizing only high-performing professionals with deep technical and operational expertise, RISCPoint has successfully served companies ranging from Fortune 10 to pre-Series A startups. To learn more, visit riscpoint.com/contact or call (888) 320-1327.

