Rise and Grind: Eggo Launches All-New Eggo Coffee to Give Fans a Breakfast Boost

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wake up and smell the coffee! The waffle experts at Eggo® and the coffee connoisseurs at Two Rivers Coffee Company have united to transform your favorite waffle flavors into expertly brewed blends of Eggo Coffee. Just in time for National Waffle Day and back-to-school madness, the brand known for its iconic waffles is introducing its first-ever caffeinated product, Eggo Coffee, in five delicious flavors made to pair perfectly with Eggo waffles and to fuel coffee-obsessed fans on their busiest days.

Eggo Coffee combines the irresistible taste of freshly toasted golden Eggo waffles with the rich, aromatic notes of premium coffee. This delightful fusion of two breakfast favorites promises to infuse fans' morning routines with an array of delightful blends. Eggo's all-new line of coffee comes in five irresistible flavors made from 100% natural sources and 100% Arabica coffee, all perfect for pairing with its range of iconic waffles, including:

Blueberry Eggo Coffee: A burst of sweet and tangy berry flavors with every sip and a mouthwatering sweet scent. Pair it with Eggo Blueberry Waffles for the sweetest berry-infused breakfast.

A burst of sweet and tangy berry flavors with every sip and a mouthwatering sweet scent. Pair it with for the sweetest berry-infused breakfast. Chocolate Chip Eggo Coffee: Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Indulge in the rich taste of melted chocolate chips combined with bold coffee notes. Enjoy with Eggo Chocolatey Chip Waffles for a decadent morning duo.

Chocolate lovers, rejoice! Indulge in the rich taste of melted chocolate chips combined with bold coffee notes. Enjoy with for a decadent morning duo. Cinnamon Toast Eggo Coffee: An extra cozy experience thanks to its cinnamon-spiced flavor. Double down on the spice and pair it with brand-new Eggo Cinnamon Churro Waffles .

An extra cozy experience thanks to its cinnamon-spiced flavor. Double down on the spice and pair it with . Maple Syrup Eggo Coffee: The taste of freshly toasted Eggo waffles drizzled with sweet maple syrup flavor in every sip. Pair it with Homestyle Eggo Waffles – it's a classic combo for a reason.

The taste of freshly toasted Eggo waffles drizzled with sweet maple syrup flavor in every sip. Pair it with – it's a classic combo for a reason. Vanilla Eggo Coffee: Inspired by warm Eggo Thick & Fluffy Original Waffles for a rich, robust vanilla coffee. Pair this with Strawberry or Blueberry Eggo Waffles for a berries-and-cream flavor experience.

Just as simple to prepare as Eggo waffles, the new coffee line is sold in convenient coffee pods, compatible with Keurig brewers. Fans can shop the full range of flavors on Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com and TwoRiversDirect.com, available in 12 count packs at an SRP of $7.99 and 40 count single flavor packs or 40 count variety packs for $24.99.

"As a parent, there's nothing like trying to tackle the chaos of the mornings when you're running on little sleep," said Joe Beauprez, Senior Director of Marketing for Frozen Foods. "Eggo Coffee is that much-needed caffeine boost families need to get through those crazy mornings, plus it pairs perfectly with our Eggo waffles for a truly satisfying and easy-to-make breakfast. We're thrilled to partner with Two Rivers Coffee so we can transform the waffle flavors fans love into the perfect cup of coffee for parents and coffee lovers alike."

"Many of us have fond memories of eating Eggo waffles throughout our childhood, and now, there's a whole new way to indulge in a taste of that nostalgia thanks to our Eggo Coffee," said Sam Blaney, director of marketing for Two Rivers Coffee. "Inspired by classic Eggo waffle flavors and the flair for flavor innovation at Two Rivers Coffee, each cup infuses a unique flavor that pairs perfectly with your favorite breakfast. We are sure this will fly off supermarket shelves and cannot wait for fans to get a taste soon."

GET A FIRST SIP AT THE EGGO COFFEE CAFÉ

With National Waffle Day around the corner on Saturday, Aug. 24, Eggo and Two Rivers are celebrating by giving fans a first taste.

New Yorkers, you're in luck. Celebrate the launch and get a first sip of the new Eggo Coffee at the Eggo Coffee Café, located in NYC at 188 Lafayette St., starting Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then Aug. 22 – Aug. 25 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. The Eggo Coffee Café invites fans inside our first-ever coffeehouse with playful Eggo twists like waffle patterned wallpaper and waffle-themed decor. Pull up a chair and grab a complimentary cup of Eggo Coffee, an Eggo Belgian-Style Street Waffle, exclusive Eggo merch and more.

Not in New York City? No problem. Fans nationwide can visit eggogiveaway.com for the chance to win a free taste of the new Eggo Coffee from the comfort of their own home. We're giving away 20,000 cups of coffee (plus, free waffles!) throughout Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, starting each day at noon ET. With 100 winners a day, fans will have plenty of chances to get in on the fun. See below for the full terms and conditions.

For more about this caffeine-fueled team-up, follow Two Rivers on Instagram at @tworiverscoffeeco or go to www.tworiversdirect.com and follow Eggo on social at on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or visit leggowitheggo.com.

EGGO™ COFFEE GIVEAWAY

Abbreviated Terms & Conditions. Internet Access Required. Begins 8/21/24 at 12:00:00 PM (ET) and ends 8/25/24 at 11:59:59 PM (ET) or when all available rewards have been claimed – whichever occurs first. Limit 100 rewards available each day. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous US & DC, 18+ located in the 48 contiguous US & DC. Subject to complete terms and conditions at eggogiveaway.com. Void in AK, HI and where otherwise prohibited. Sponsor: Kellanova, One Kellogg Square, South Tower, Battle Creek, MI 49016.

About Two Rivers Coffee Company

Founded in April 2012, Two Rivers Coffee Company has been a pioneer in introducing Keurig-compatible filtered single-serve coffee cups. From its early days establishing the Brooklyn Bean Roastery brand to its current status as a leading independent single-serve beverage company, Two Rivers Coffee has continually pushed the boundaries of innovation in the industry.

Today, Two Rivers Coffee Company offers a diverse product line of over 300 coffee products, along with a wide selection of teas, hot cocoas, ciders, and cappuccino drinks. With a focus on product innovation and bold branding, Two Rivers Coffee Company sets itself apart from competitors, resonating with consumers with can't-find-anywhere-else-, unique, and trendsetting products.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Beanstalk

Beanstalk, a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world's most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, celebrities, media properties, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), manufacturer representation, cultural intelligence, creative services, legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami, Cincinnati, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, and affiliates throughout the world. Beanstalk is the recipient of the 2022 Licensing International Excellence Award for Best Licensing Agency. For more information, please visit www.beanstalk.com . Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

