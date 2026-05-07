Rise Baking Company Appoints Sarah Testa as Chief Commercial Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Baking Company, home to some of the baking industry's most trusted brands and a leading manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, announced today the appointment of Sarah Testa as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Testa will lead Rise's end-to-end commercial organization, setting strategic direction, driving market share growth and advancing initiatives that support long-term performance and a best-in-class customer experience.

Sarah Testa, Chief Commercial Officer at Rise Baking Company

Testa brings extensive knowledge and experience in the consumer-packaged goods food industry, with a strong track record in enterprise growth strategy and commercial transformation. She has held executive leadership roles at Flagstone Foods and TreeHouse Foods, and most recently served as Chief Growth Officer at Roskam Foods. Earlier in her career, she held management and brand strategy roles at Deloitte, Target and ConAgra. Known for her people-centered leadership style, she has a talent for building strong teams, aligning organizations around a shared vision and delivering sustainable growth across both branded and private label platforms.

"Sarah is a proven leader with the vision and experience to help accelerate our growth and strengthen our customer partnerships," said Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. "Her ability to connect commercial strategy to execution, combined with her collaborative leadership style, makes her a great addition to our team as we bring all of our commercial functions together under one leader."

"I'm excited to join at such a pivotal moment for the company and be part of a team that is so clearly focused on its people, customers and future," added Testa. "I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation."

This announcement reflects Rise Baking Company's commitment to strengthening its customer partnerships as a leader in the bakery industry. It is also a testament to Rise investing in its people and building a high-performing, collaborative culture. By supporting and developing its teams, the company is creating an environment where employees can thrive and drive long-term success.

For additional information on Rise Baking Company, visit www.risebakingcompany.com.

About Rise Baking Company:

Formed in 2013, Rise Baking Company is a North American bakery manufacturer headquartered in Minneapolis, MN. Rise produces a variety of products for in-store bakeries and foodservice clients, including leading national grocery chains, convenience stores, QSRs, and mass merchandisers. Specializing in cakes, cookies, muffins, icings, pies, and more, Rise brings together some of the most trusted brands in the industry, including Brill, South Coast Baking, Table Talk, Best Maid, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers, among others. Their finest ingredient is their people, who are dedicated to partnering with customers to create special moments. For more information, visit risebakingcompany.com.

Headshot HERE

SOURCE Rise Baking Company