RISE Consortium formed to address energy security, climate crisis

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology International (ATI) is proud to announce the creation of the Resilient Infrastructure + Secure Energy (RISE) Consortium™ , a collaboration of industry and academic research institutions to identify challenges, needs, and opportunities in resilient power on behalf of the U.S. government.

The federal government is the country's largest user of energy, which makes our nation's critical missions vulnerable to extreme weather, cybersecurity attacks, and energy supply chain disruptions. Fortunately, the federal government is also uniquely positioned – through its world-class research and development portfolio and its procurement strategies – to spur innovation, commercialization, and deployment of clean energy and infrastructure technologies to build a stronger, more resilient nation.

The mission of the RISE Consortium is to address energy security and the climate crisis by reimagining how we use, generate, transport, and store energy, and how we build efficient, modern, and resilient infrastructure. The RISE Consortium will work with innovators and experts to rapidly deploy technologies for installation and operational energy, integrate energy and climate resilience into performance contracting, and develop new business models to ensure those solutions are scalable. The RISE Consortium will also serve as an industry forum to engage on new federal energy and resilience policies, standards, and programs.

ATI, the pioneer in R&D collaboration management, has partnered with industry leader Converge Strategies, LLC to stand up the RISE Consortium. Converge Strategies, LLC (CSL) is a veteran- and minority-owned consulting firm focused on the intersection of clean energy, resilience, and national security. CSL builds partnerships with the military, civilians, and governments to accelerate resilience and security in the clean energy transformation.

"ATI recognizes the importance of confronting the energy security and climate crisis," said Chris Van Metre, CEO and President of ATI. "For more than 20 years, we've seen the power of collaboration produce disruptive technologies that help solve our nation's challenges. We're confident in the foundation of the RISE Consortium and welcome industry and government to join us."

The RISE Consortium will consist of diverse members: manufacturers, technology startups, energy services companies, utilities, academic institutions, financiers, and legal, consulting, and engineering firms. Upon receiving federal funding, the RISE Consortium will work with innovators and experts to rapidly deploy novel technologies. Members will collaborate alongside fellow member organizations to steer industry trends and benefit from the group's collective influence.

"We face daunting energy, climate and national security challenges, and we must ensure our government and military leaders can access the energy and climate innovation ecosystem," said Michael Wu, Principal and Co-Founder of Converge Strategies, LLC. "The RISE Consortium will ensure our leaders can meet these challenges with the scale and speed required."

Organizations interested in joining the RISE Consortium are encouraged to visit rise-consortium.org to learn more.

ABOUT ATI:

ATI, a nonprofit based in Summerville, S.C., builds and manages collaborations that conduct research and development of new technologies to solve our nation's most pressing challenges. Fueled by a community of experts from industry, academia, and government, ATI uses the power of collaboration to help the federal government quickly acquire novel technologies. ATI manages Other Transaction Agreement (OTA)-based and Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR)-based collaborations, many of which for the Department of Defense.

ATI.org

ABOUT CONVERGE STRATEGIES, LLC:

Converge Strategies, LLC (CSL) is a consulting company focused on the intersection of clean energy, resilience, and national security. We build partnerships with the military, civilians, and all levels of government to accelerate resilience and security in the clean energy transformation. CSL is certified as a small disadvantaged business (8a) by the Small Business Administration, a minority business enterprise with the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and a veteran business enterprise with Massachusetts SDO.

ConvergeStrategies.com

