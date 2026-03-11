RiseLink Redefines Edge AI with the BK7259 "Powerhouse" and R2 Unified AI Developer Platform at Embedded World 2026

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RiseLink Technologies, a global leader in low-power connectivity with a 20-year legacy in semiconductor innovation, today announced the launch of its BK7259 Edge AI powerhouse at Embedded World 2026. As the centerpiece of the new R2 Unified AI Developer Platform, the BK7259 is designed to move intelligence from the cloud directly onto hardware, enabling a new generation of autonomous, secure, and reliable smart terminals.

The BK7259: An Edge AI Powerhouse

The BK7259 is a highly integrated cognitive hub built on a single die, replacing the inefficient multi-chip hardware stacks of the past. By combining high-definition video, advanced audio, precise motor control, and dedicated AI processing in one platform, RiseLink provides the "body and nervous system" of intelligent devices so developers can focus on building the unique "soul" of their products.

Key features include:

Powerful local compute: Dual Cortex-M55 cores and an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU delivering 0.3 TOPS of AI acceleration

Dual Cortex-M55 cores and an Arm Ethos-U65 microNPU delivering 0.3 TOPS of AI acceleration Unified memory architecture: Enables the NPU, GPU, and CPU to operate simultaneously without frame drops, supporting real-time tracking and natural language processing

Enables the NPU, GPU, and CPU to operate simultaneously without frame drops, supporting real-time tracking and natural language processing Privacy and security: Supports fully on-device 3D face recognition in under 200 ms, ensuring biometric data never leaves the device

Supports fully on-device 3D face recognition in under 200 ms, ensuring biometric data never leaves the device Ultra-low power consumption: Achieves less than 60 µA keep-alive current and 2 µA deep sleep current, making high-performance AI possible on a single battery

The R2 Unified AI Developer Platform

Alongside the BK7259, RiseLink is debuting the R2 Unified AI Developer Platform, designed to reduce friction and accelerate intelligent product development.

Platform highlights include:

Rapid prototyping: Verified drivers for popular sensors including GC2145 and OV2640, as well as support for specialized circular displays such as ST7701S

Verified drivers for popular sensors including GC2145 and OV2640, as well as support for specialized circular displays such as ST7701S Standardized tools: Built on the Armino SDK with support for CMSIS-NN and TensorFlow Lite Micro, enabling streamlined deployment across diverse workloads

Built on the Armino SDK with support for CMSIS-NN and TensorFlow Lite Micro, enabling streamlined deployment across diverse workloads Interactive community: Supported by RiseLink's Reddit forum and Discord channel, where developers can collaborate directly with RiseLink engineers

Vision and Leadership at Embedded World 2026

RiseLink's presence at Embedded World 2026 is further highlighted by leadership engagements at the event:

Exhibitor's Forum talk: CEO Dr. Pengfei Zhang will present "From Hearing to Seeing: Powering Battery-First Embodied AI with the BK7259" at the Exhibitor Forum in Hall 3 / Booth 3-611 on Thursday, March 12, at 14:30

CEO Dr. Pengfei Zhang will present at the Exhibitor Forum in on Media spotlight: Diana Zhu, Head of the United States for RiseLink, was featured in an Embedded World 2026 video interview discussing RiseLink's commitment to delivering more compute with lower power consumption for the global smart home ecosystem

Strategic Showcase with Tuya Smart

RiseLink continues its long-term collaboration with Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) to support scalable intelligent device infrastructure. At Embedded World 2026, the companies are jointly showcasing:

T5 AI Series products: Including the T5 AI board, a developer kit with integrated microphones and cameras for deploying LLM agents and AI-driven toys

Including the T5 AI board, a developer kit with integrated microphones and cameras for deploying LLM agents and AI-driven toys Smart home and smart energy solutions: Featuring Tuya smart locks with local 3D face recognition to keep biometric data secure and private, as well as Tuya's all-in-one smart energy-saving solution, which uses AI-driven 24/7 monitoring and threshold alerts to improve energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness

Visit RiseLink at Embedded World 2026

Location: Hall 3, Booth 3-656

Experience: Live demonstrations of the BK7259 Edge AI powerhouse and the R2 Unified AI Developer Platform

About RiseLink Technologies

RiseLink is a chip design company shipping over 300 million chips annually. Its technology powers products for global brands including Samsung, LG, Haier, and Midea.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart is a global AI cloud platform service provider that enables businesses to rapidly build smart commercial solutions across energy, real estate, and other industries.

