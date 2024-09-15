Risen Energy Champions Environmental Stewardship for a Greener Future

NINGBO, China, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 20, World Cleanup Day 2024 kicks off during the Clean Up the World Weekend (CUW Weekend), themed "make room for life." Since joining the UN Global Compact (UNGC) in 2021, Risen Energy, a leader in global photovoltaic (PV) innovation, has committed to advancing global sustainable development through concrete initiatives.

We rigorously implement environmental pollution control and waste management practices, adhering strictly to environmental protection protocols. In 2023, we consistently monitored key pollutants, including exhaust gas and wastewater emissions, and carried out thorough risk analysis and assessments for pollution-intensive production processes. Furthermore, we formulated the Emergency Plan for Sudden Environmental Events to enhance our response mechanisms and reduce pollution arising from irregular emissions.

With a focus on solid waste management, we aim to reduce total solid waste intensity (t/mw) by 10% by 2030. Compliant with legal frameworks and standards, we meticulously manage hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste through identification, storage, training, and emergency preparedness. Hazardous waste is strictly handled by licensed third-party entities for safe transfer and disposal. Notably, during the 2023 sustainability reporting period, all hazardous solid waste generated by Risen Energy was responsibly managed and disposed of by qualified partners, preventing environmental damage.

From its founding through 2023, Risen Energy has shipped a cumulative 82GWp, reducing carbon emissions by 200 million tons, equivalent to planting approximately 2.7 billion trees.