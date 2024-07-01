DALLAS, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint, a leading education technology company, is the recipient of a Best Places to Work Award for Best Leadership Team award from the workplace culture site, Comparably. Risepoint earned this recognition based on anonymous feedback from current employees who rated their executive team and managers highly for outstanding leadership.

Risepoint is Recognized as one of Comparably’s “Best Places to Work”

Risepoint was recognized with the Best Leadership Team award to honor their excellence across their company's leadership team and the impact they make on their most important asset, their employees. This award is evidence of Risepoint's commitment to empowering employees and ensuring their leadership team is reflective of their employee base, mission, and values.

Comparably's Best Leadership Teams award is based on sentiment feedback from over 20 million employee ratings across 70,000 companies. These ratings are gathered over 12 months and focus on employees' feedback related to their company's executive leaders and direct managers.

In Comparably's announcement of their 2024 Best Leadership Teams, they shared "…being a visionary and servant leader that keeps internal stakeholders like employees happy while meeting the demands of external forces…is no easy feat, but still an important one for talent acquisition and retention" and Risepoint is proud to prioritize our employees and their experience.

"We are grateful to Comparably for recognizing our team and their impact. At Risepoint, we always aim for excellence and that starts with our leadership team," said Fernando Bleichmar, Risepoint CEO. "We are dedicated to our mission and to the team that makes our mission a reality. Thank you to all of our employees for this great honor – we are proud to serve you."

Risepoint is actively recruiting for a variety of rewarding roles across the company. To learn more about our open opportunities, please visit the Risepoint careers page, here.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit www.comparably.com.

About Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com .

