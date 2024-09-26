Risepoint recognized with three Comparably "Best Places to Work" Awards

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Risepoint is proud to announce that it has been recognized with three Best Places to Work Awards for Happiest Employees, Best Perks & Benefits, and Best Work-Life Balance awards from the workplace culture site, Comparably.

Comparably's Best Places to Work Awards are given based on anonymous, sentiment feedback from over 20 million employee ratings across 70,000 companies. These ratings are gathered over 12 months with questions focusing on employees' feedback related to a positive work environment, fair pay, satisfaction with benefits, company pride, work-life balance, and more.

These awards demonstrate Risepoint's commitment to ensuring that its employees are understood, and their voices are heard. Using Comparably, employees can provide their honest feedback regarding various aspects of their workplace that directly impact which organizations are acknowledged.

"Risepoint is honored to be awarded three Best Places to Work Awards emphasizing our ongoing commitment to employee happiness and satisfaction," said Fernando Bleichmar, Risepoint CEO. "Our employees make our mission a reality, they are the heart of what we do. I am so proud to work alongside such an incredible group of people and honored to see their hard work and dedication being reflected through this recognition."

Risepoint is actively recruiting for a variety of rewarding roles across the company. To learn more about our open opportunities, please visit the Risepoint careers page, here.

About Comparably

Comparably, now a ZoomInfo company, is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. & Canadian-based companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it's one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit www.comparably.com.

About Risepoint

Risepoint (formerly Academic Partnerships) is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 125 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business, and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at www.risepoint.com.

SOURCE Risepoint