Riser launches biggest update yet in collaboration with Cardo Systems

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RISER, the ultimate motorcycle all-in-one community platform, designed to connect riders worldwide and provide the best routes to explore, is launching its biggest ever update, following its acquisition by Cardo Systems earlier this year.

Set to go live on November 20, the #RISERnextgen will be the platform's most significant update ever, bringing new and improved free features, as well as great additions and updates to the paid 'Pro' version. While RISER may now be 'powered by Cardo', users can take advantage of its features and benefits without the use of a communication device.

#RISERnextgen, will bring a comprehensive set of features to users, enabling riders to make the very most of the platform's route planning and navigation, as well as being able to preview, share, download, and view all manner of features.

For the free version, and aside from the standard features, that allow users to plan a route, share, select type of ride (curvy or fastest) and select time of travel, the latest version adds additional functionality, including:

  • Route planning with waypoints (available via the web & app)
  • Ability to skip waypoints and new roundtrip options
  • Updated cross-platform trip sharing (WhatsApp, Instagram etc.)
  • New local challenges
  • Load planned routes by simply scanning a QR code

For Pro users, the updates go even further, bringing all the free features, but adding greater flexibility and the ability to customize the user experience even more so, including:

  • Enhanced usability and functionality to share routes outside of RISER
  • All new ReWind functionality to relive your trips via an interactive 3D map
  • Route Planner with 3D mode Enhanced Supercurvy routing engine
  • PackRide – connected riding with improved connectivity, unique to RISER
  • GPX-Export functionality

Dominik Koffu, Founder and Product Manager of RISER, comments, "Following the merger with Cardo Systems at the end of May, our team has been working hard to change up a gear to make RISER the definitive motorcycle community platform globally. The benefits of this merger have meant that we have much more experience and data to learn from across both brands, and as a result we are able to offer far more to both users of the free and Pro versions of RISER."

"This update marks a significant milestone in the evolution of RISER. The latest updates will elevate the users experience in the App, before, during and after the ride, making RISER a community that every rider wants to be part of."

Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer of Cardo Systems, adds: "This substantial upgrade for RISER, represents a pivotal moment for Cardo too, enhancing the value we deliver to both our customers and the wider riding community. We are delighted to be in a position to support this development, while bringing RISER'S cutting-edge navigation and dynamic rider community into our ecosystem, further affirming our dedication to transforming the motorcycling experience."

Click here to download Riser from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit the website: riserapp.com.

About RISER

Established in 2016, RISER is a motorcycle platform made by bikers for bikers with the aim to connect riders worldwide. RISER believes in a world in which all motorcyclists can easily connect with others and have all functionality to make the most of every motorcycle moment - because motorcycling can be epic! The vision is to make every motorcycle memory or ride easily shareable, to connect all motorcyclists around the globe, empowering them to make the most of every experience with their motorcycles. Acquired by Cardo Systems in May 2023, RISER has seen extensive investment into the platform and is proud to include several unique features within the platform. Join the thousands of riders worldwide by downloading RISER today.

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems provides cutting-edge communication devices and application services for powersports and outdoor enthusiasts. Cardo's devices and services promote riders' safety and enable motorcycle riders, off-road drivers, and adventure seekers to stay connected to their phone, music, and to each other. Cardo launched the world's first motorcycle Bluetooth-based wireless intercom headset in 2004 and has been responsible for most of the industry's innovations ever since. This includes the introduction of the first mesh-powered intercom, the first premium sound system by JBL, and the first voice-powered device, to name but a few. Cardo's products are sold in over 100 countries and are the world's leading communication devices for groups in motion.

